Michelle Pfeiffer called herself the “luckiest girl in the room” as she wished her husband of 26 years a happy anniversary.

Michelle Pfeiffer shares selfie with husband on wedding anniversary

The Dangerous Liaisons actress, 61, posted a selfie of herself and David E Kelley on Instagram to mark the milestone.

She wrote: “The luckiest girl in the room for 26 years.

“Happy Anniversary to the love of my life.”

Pfeiffer and writer and producer Kelley tied the knot in November 1993.

