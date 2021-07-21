Michaela Coel tipped for Black Panther 2 role

I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel has reportedly joined the cast of superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ian West/PA)

Variety said the British actor, director and writer will star in the follow-up to Marvel’s 2018 blockbuster Black Panther.

Character details are still being kept under wraps, according to the outlet, but Coel is said to have joined her castmates for the production in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 31-year-old is a Bafta winner and Emmy nominee for acclaimed sexual assault miniseries I May Destroy You, which was broadcast by the BBC last year.

She starred in the show as well as creating it.

London-born Coel also starred in and created the E4 sitcom Chewing Gum.

Disney, which owns Marvel, has been contacted for comment.

The second Black Panther film will see the return of director Ryan Coogler.

He previously said Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular superhero before his death last year aged 43, would have wanted him to make the sequel.

Marvel has also confirmed the role of T’Challa will not be recast.

The original Black Panther was a critical and commercial success, earning a best picture nomination at the Oscars and grossing more than 1.3 billion dollars (about £947 million) at the box office.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for release in July 2022.