Michaela Coel, Riz Ahmed and stars of The Crown among SAG Award nominees

Michaela Coel and The Crown’s Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin have been nominated for SAG Awards (PA)

There was a heavy British presence among the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees, with stars of TV and film recognised.

The Crown’s Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin will go head-to-head during April’s ceremony, while their co-star Josh O’Connor was nominated alongside Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page.

Michaela Coel was a notable omission when the Golden Globes nominations were announced on Wednesday, but was included by SAG for her role in I May Destroy You, the TV series she also created.

In the film categories, Colman, Carey Mulligan, Vanessa Kirby, Gary Oldman, Riz Ahmed, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya and Sacha Baron Cohen all picked up nods.

The strong British showing continued similar success at the Golden Globes.

The SAG Awards’ equivalent for best picture, outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, included nominations for Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Minari, One Night In Miami and The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

Ahmed added to his Golden Globe nomination with a nod for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Sound Of Metal.

The category also includes his fellow Britons Sir Anthony for The Father and Oldman for Mank. Steven Yeun is up for Minari while there was a posthumous nomination for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star Chadwick Boseman, one of the four he picked up.

In the leading actress category, Mulligan was recognised for Promising Young Woman while Kirby is up for Pieces Of A Woman. They are nominated alongside Amy Adams for Hillbilly Elegy, Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Nomadland’s Frances McDormand.

In the supporting categories, Boseman was again nominated, this time for Spike Lee’s Vietnam war drama Da 5 Bloods.

Sacha Baron Cohen was recognised for The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah, Jared Leto for The Little Things and Leslie Odom Jr for One Night In Miami.

Supporting actress nominees are Colman for The Father, Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent MovieFilm, Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari and News Of The World child star Helena Zengel.

Coel’s SAG nomination for female actor in a television movie or limited series sees her up against A-list talent in Cate Blanchett for Mrs America, Nicole Kidman for The Undoing, Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen’s Gambit and Kerry Washington for Little Fires Everywhere.

Hugh Grant was nominated in the male equivalent category for The Undoing.

Bridgerton, Netflix’s wildly popular, raunchy period drama, was nominated for best ensemble in a drama series alongside prestige properties The Crown, Better Call Saul, Lovecraft Country and Ozark.

The female actor in a drama series category includes three stars of The Crown.

Colman is recognised for portraying the Queen, Gillian Anderson for Margaret Thatcher and Corrin for a young Diana, Princess of Wales. Ozark’s Julia Garner and Laura Linney complete the nominees.

O’Connor and Page are nominated for male actor in a drama series, alongside Jason Bateman, Sterling K Brown and Bob Odenkirk.

Outstanding ensemble TV comedy nominees are Dead To Me, The Flight Attendant, The Great, Schitt’s Creek and Ted Lasso.

Nicholas Hoult was recognised in the leading TV comedy actor category, where his competition includes Schitt’s Creek father and son co-stars Eugene and Daniel Levy.

In the female equivalent, Kaley Cuoco was nominated for The Flight Attendant while Dead To Me co-stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are up alongside Schitt’s Creek actresses Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara.

Netflix had the most nominations across film and TV, with 30. It held the same distinction following the Golden Globes nominations, after a successful year amid the pandemic.

Minari and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom had the joint-most nominations in the film categories with three, while The Crown and Schitt’s Creek led the way on TV with five each.

The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to take place on April 4.

