Entertainment Movies

Saturday 13 October 2018

Michaela Coel: I want to work with people who see things in radical ways

The actress stars in a new Netflix musical called Been So Long.

Michaela Coel stars in new musical film Been So Long (Yui Mok/PA)
Michaela Coel stars in new musical film Been So Long (Yui Mok/PA)

By Laura Harding, Press Association Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Michaela Coel has said she prioritises working with radical thinkers over collaborating specifically with women.

The Chewing Gum creator and star said the fact the US president has a wife means she is unable to champion all women regardless of who they are.

Arriving at the world premiere of her new musical film Been So Long at the BFI London Film Festival, she said: “What is more important to me is working with people who see things in radical ways, so that means I can work with a white, working-class, trans guy and that is not women, that is a guy.

“My thing is more about insight and how you see the world and how the world sees you.

“You have to be very delicate. I can’t just go, ‘women, women, women’ because Trump has a wife.”

In the film, Coel plays a single mother in London who meets a man who has just been released from prison.

The project sees Coel singing and dancing but she admitted she has very little knowledge of the musical genre.

She said; “I don’t know anything about musicals, but I sing and I act and I dance in the clubs so why can’t we blend all those things together and make a different kind of musical. What is the London version of a musical?”

Been So Long will be released on Netflix on October 26.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top