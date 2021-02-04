Michaela Coel among SAG Award nominees for I May Destroy You

Michaela Coel has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for I May Destroy You, a day after being snubbed at the Golden Globes (Ian West/PA)

Michaela Coel has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for I May Destroy You, a day after being snubbed at the Golden Globes.

She is up against Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Kerry Washington in the category of outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series.

Let's get The 27th SAG Awards Nominations STARTED!



Help us congraulate our nominees for Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: @TheBoysTV, @CobraKaiSeries, @LovecraftHBO, @themandalorian, and @WestworldHBO 🙌 pic.twitter.com/m9tbBlRoJg — SAG AwardsÂ® (@SAGawards) February 4, 2021

Hugh Grant was nominated in the male category.

The Crown stars Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin and Olivia Colman are also nominated, alongside Ozark’s Julia Garner and Laura Linney in the outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series.

Josh O’Connor was also nominated. Riz Ahmed, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, Vanessa Kirby, Olivia Colman and Carey Mulligan were recognised in the film categories.

The nominees for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, the SAG Awards’ equivalent of the best picture Oscar, are Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Minari, One Night In Miami and The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

Ahmed added to his Golden Globe nomination with a nod for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Sound Of Metal.

The category also includes his fellow Britons Sir Anthony for The Father and Oldman for Mank.

Steven Yeun is up for Minari while there was a posthumous nomination for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star Chadwick Boseman.

In the leading actress category Mulligan was recognised for Promising Young Woman while Kirby is up for Pieces Of A Woman.

They are nominated alongside Amy Adams for Hillbilly Elegy, Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Nomadland’s Frances McDormand.

In the supporting categories, Boseman was again nominated, this time for Spike Lee’s Vietnam war drama Da 5 Bloods.

Sacha Baron Cohen was recognised for The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah, Jared Leto for The Little Things and Leslie Odom Jr for One Night In Miami.

Supporting actress nominees are Colman for The Father, Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent MovieFilm, Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari and News Of The World child star Helena Zengel.

An awards season like no other continued with a virtual SAG nominations announcement hosted by Emily In Paris star Lily Collins and Hamilton actor Daveed Diggs on Instagram Live.

The proceedings got off to an inauspicious start when Diggs had trouble adding Collins to the broadcast.

The ceremony itself had been set to take place on March 14 but was pushed to April 4 to avoid a clash with the Grammys.

The Oscars are scheduled for April 25.

PA Media