Michael Keegan-Dolan: ‘Dance and nature are easy bedfellows – it’s a love affair’

Michael Keegan-Dolan pictured at his home in Dingle in Co Kerry. Michael is a award-winning dancer/choreographer. Picture by Domnick Walsh

‘You never really know what you’re doing when you’re doing it,” Michael Keegan-Dolan says of his drive to dance when he was a young man.

“If you just keep following your life, things unfold quite naturally,” the 53-year-old adds. “You make some good decisions, some bad decisions, but you end up somewhere eventually. In my case, I ended up being a choreographer living in west Kerry learning Irish, and happy with that.”

Michael’s CV doesn’t necessarily read like that of someone not fully in control of their destiny.

Before forming the Teac Damsa company in Kerry in 2016, the Central Ballet School alumnus had been artistic and executive director of Fabulous Beast Dance Theatre, had overseen productions at the National Theatre in London, the English National Opera, and the Bavarian State Opera, and had a slew of award-winning shows under his belt.

But those tempted to question Michael’s theory about going with the flow are advised to seek out The Dance when it opens in cinemas next Friday.

Directed by the peerless Pat Collins, this fly-on-the-wall documentary follows the Dublin-born dance guru and an incredible international team of 12 dancers and nine musicians as they workshop a new project from inception to opening night.

That show was Mám, a visceral, kinetic work that, following its 2019 Dublin Theatre Festival debut, would tour the world and pick up an Olivier nomination. It came to life at a community hall on the Dingle Peninsula, with Michael teasing out the confidence and boldness of his performers so that they could thrive. Collins and his small team (cinematographer Colm Hogan, sound mixer Bob Brennan, and editor Keith Walsh) capture Keegan-Dolan’s delicate but rigorous methodology.

“I found a way to work that can look very free and haphazard,” Michael says. “But in my head, it’s a very fine and sophisticated science how you create the space to allow others to be themselves within a structure that will result in something you can share with people who have paid €20 or €30, got a babysitter, and travelled across Dublin or London or New York to see it.

"So, although it’s very free and very beautiful, there’s a real discipline and seriousness to it as well.”

Another ingredient presented itself in the mix, one that would unintentionally play a part in bonding the group – the landscape itself. With participants from Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the US, and Europe answering the call, the Dingle Peninsula’s edge-of-the-world vibe helped bond and inspire the team.

“There’s lots of science done about the colour green,” Michael says, “how it affects your consciousness. They’ve done studies about how the incidence of depression is lower in people who have a lot of blue accessible, the ocean, for example.

"You definitely experience the feeling of being uplifted when you come to Dingle but you have to be prepared to endure the difficulty of the winter [conditions].”

This and the five-hour drive to Dublin for non-Zoom meetings are what he means when he says that life in west Kerry isn’t always “a fairy tale”. It was four-and-a-half years ago when he and dancer wife Rachel Poirier (who features heavily in Collins’s film) moved from Longford with their two children Milo and Ellie (the latter another star of the show). The acclimatisation process is a gradual one, he laughs.

“I’d say I’m getting there. It was definitely a shock, the weather. People told me but I didn’t listen to them – I never listen to anybody. I remember going to the GP, saying: ‘What’s wrong with me? My lungs feel funny.’ And he was like, ‘ah that’s just the damp.’ You have to kind of grow inside, get bigger to meet the weather. Or leave.”

He met Poirier 16 years ago after seeing her in a show in London and, he says, falling in love with her dancing (“She’s the finest dancer I ever met”).

Today, the couple work closely, beginning each morning with discussions over breakfast about work, Milo and Ellie, the vegetable garden, the thousands of trees they have planted on their land, and other collaborative endeavours.

“In Dingle, [tree-planting] is a bit like pissing in the wind. The wind actually lifts the trees out of the ground. Some of them, you go, ‘look at that one, it’s doing great!’

"And then Storm Bella comes along and just snaps it. And the ones the wind doesn’t get, the hare gets. But we’re optimistic and we just keep going.”

Bludgeoning storms and hares aside, these efforts to plant and to cultivate are simply a by-product of the couple’s love for the natural world. “There are many connections to dancing and dancers and food and nature and movement. They’re easy bedfellows. It’s a love affair – with nature, with natural things, with energy.”

Michael is increasingly aware that he is part of a global theatre industry emerging out of the pandemic that must satisfy pent-up demand for shows while keeping the carbon footprint low. For a recent performance of Mám in Madrid (attended by Spanish filmmaking giant Pedro Almodóvar), the family travelled to Spain by boat, and while more expensive, this is an option being discussed at board meetings for potential dates in venues further afield in South Korea, New Zealand or New York.

“It’s small steps,” he says of the new touring philosophy. “You definitely wouldn’t be going down to Sydney for five shows and then back again.

"You have to plan much more strategically about where you go, why you go, for how long, and how you go. We were joking about going to New Zealand on a boat, making a show on the boat, and presenting it when we get there.

“One day, maybe I won’t need to go anywhere,” Michael says, a sudden brainwave about his company’s touring future. “Maybe I can just stay in the west Kerry Gaeltacht and people will come here in boats or on foot like in the old days.”



‘The Dance’ (no cert) directed by Pat Collins is in selected cinemas from Friday.