Michael Jackson documentary not telling the truth, his family insist

Janet Jackson has not publicly defended her late brother Michael because she does not want to give more “energy” to sex abuse allegations being made against him, the family have said.

Janet Jackson has not publicly defended her late brother Michael because she does not want to give more “energy” to sex abuse allegations being made against him, the family have said.

Jackson’s brothers Tito, Marlon and Jackie, and his nephew Taj, have dismissed allegations that the King of Pop sexually abused two men when they were children.

Asked why some other members of the Jackson family have not been so vocal ahead of the broadcast of documentary Leaving Neverland, Taj told CBS This Morning: “There’s a fear to put more energy to it and more eyeballs to it.

“That’s why Janet hasn’t said anything, because she doesn’t want to make it any bigger.”

They denied the Jackson family have a lot to lose financially with the documentary, which alleges the late musician was a paedophile.

They said the controversial programme, to air on Channel 4 in the UK next month, is “all about the money”.

Jackie said: “I don’t have to see the documentary… I know my brother. I know what he stood for, what he was all about… People that really know him, they know the truth.”

Marlon said: “This documentary is not telling the truth. There has not been one piece of evidence that corroborates their story.”

Leaving Neverland features interviews with two men – James Safechuck and Wade Robson – who allege they were sexually abused by Jackson as children.

The film has provoked a furious reaction from the Jackson estate and it is suing HBO, the US TV channel which co-produced it alongside Channel 4.

Both HBO and Channel 4 have said they will go ahead with the broadcast.

What do you want to say about your brother as #LeavingNeverland is about to hit the country?



"I want them to understand and know that this documentary is not telling the truth. There has not been not one piece of evidence that corroborates their story." -- Marlon Jackson pic.twitter.com/O73o19flry — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 26, 2019

Marlon told CBS host Gayle King the accusers are looking for compensation and it is “all about the money”.

Taj added: “It’s always been about money. I hate to say it when it’s my uncle, it’s almost like they see a blank cheque.”

Taj also suggested his uncle’s downfall had been his “naivete” because he could not see how “odd” his “sleepovers” with young boys appeared to the outside world.

Leaving Neverland: Michael Jackson and Me - a documentary shown in two parts about two men who recount their experiences of being sexually abused by Michael Jackson. Starts Wednesday 6th March. pic.twitter.com/TKkzBDydEU — Channel 4 (@Channel4) February 19, 2019

He said: “I grew up in it, so for me it wasn’t odd. You know, I think, to the outside world, yes, I think it can be odd. I mean, I’m not oblivious to what it sounds like.

“But when you’re actually there in that atmosphere and you’re around it, and you’re watching movies with his kids, whether it’s Little Rascals or Three Stooges, and you’re watching these things, it’s like, it’s very innocent.”

Director Dan Reed has defended Leaving Neverland and claims it shows the singer was very different from his “Peter Pan-ish image”.

Jackson, who died in 2009, was accused of molesting 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo, conspiring to kidnap him and his family and giving him alcohol, but was found not guilty of all charges following a high-profile four-month trial.

Two-part documentary Leaving Neverland is due to air on Channel 4 on March 6 and March 7.

Press Association