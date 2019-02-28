Michael Jackson accuser Wade Robson said he believes “many other boys” were abused by the late singer as he claimed Jackson had told him it was “God’s plan” for them to be together.

Michael Jackson accuser Wade Robson said he believes “many other boys” were abused by the late singer as he claimed Jackson had told him it was “God’s plan” for them to be together.

Michael Jackson accuser: Singer said it was God’s plan that we were together

In an interview with American channel CBS, Robson and James Safechuck – who also alleges sexual abuse by Jackson – spoke of how they were groomed.

The pair are the subject of the documentary Leaving Neverland, which features their testimonies and has provoked a furious reaction from the Jackson estate, which is suing HBO – the US TV channel which co-produced it alongside Channel 4.

"This is the truth of what happened. But the reason for me to tell it now, the reason to do this film, is so much bigger than Michael. It's so much bigger than me and James." -- Wade Robson https://t.co/kePIhd4Wzn pic.twitter.com/eJtuSI4qNR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 28, 2019

Speaking to This Morning co-host Gayle King, Robson explained how Jackson initiated his alleged abuse.

He said: “A couple of days prior to the abuse starting, he started touching me just in the sense of hand on my leg, lots of hugs, kissing my forehead, rubbing my hand.

“So, it’d been this kind of development of physical closeness that was happening already that felt like a father. It just felt amazing.

“As Michael started doing these sexual acts, he started talking to me about (how) God brought us together. We love each other, and this is how we show each other our love.”

Jackson, who died in 2009, was accused of molesting 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo, conspiring to kidnap him and his family and giving him alcohol, but was found not guilty of all charges following a high-profile four-month trial.

Robson said he believed there were many more boys who had been abused by Jackson, but were afraid to come forward.

He said: “I believe there are many other boys that Michael abused. I find it hard to believe that he had boys around for any other reason than to sexually abuse them.

“We can’t change what happened to us. It happened. It’s done.

“But what can we do with it now? How can we provide comfort for other survivors?

“That’s what this is about, and Michael just happens to be the guy, the abuser in this child sexual abuse story.”

Jackson’s brothers Tito, Marlon and Jackie, and his nephew Taj, have dismissed allegations levelled at the King of Pop.

Leaving Neverland: Michael Jackson and Me - a documentary shown in two parts about two men who recount their experiences of being sexually abused by Michael Jackson. Starts Wednesday 6th March. pic.twitter.com/TKkzBDydEU — Channel 4 (@Channel4) February 19, 2019

They said the controversial programme, to air on Channel 4 in the UK next month, is “all about the money”.

Responding to these claims, Robson and Safechuck said they received no money for taking part in the documentary, with the former adding their roles were about “fighting back”.

He said: “This is the truth of what happened.

“But the reason for me to tell it now, the reason to do this film, is so much bigger than Michael. It’s so much bigger than me and James.

“It’s an old argument that they’ve used. They say it’s just about the money.

“For me, the lawsuit was about fighting back for little James. You know, nobody fought for me as a kid. But I’m old enough now to fight for myself.”

Two-part documentary Leaving Neverland is due to air on Channel 4 on March 6 and March 7.

Press Association