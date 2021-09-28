Michael Fassbender surprises Killarney students with drama workshop at old secondary school

Irish actor Michael Fassbender has surprised students at his old secondary school with a drama workshop.

The Oscar nominated actor paid a visit to his alma mater St Brendan’s College in Killarney today to give transition year students a drama lesson.

The school posted some photos of the 44-year-old and the pupils enjoying themselves during the workshop on social media.

The pictures show the students having a blast with the Hollywood star, who looked comfy and casual in jeans paired with a simple checked shirt over a t-shirt.

St Brendan’s College captioned the photos: “Transition year students today received a drama workshop from past pupil and Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender. Students greatly enjoyed the workshop.”

It comes after the Kerry actor welcomed a child this summer with his wife Alicia Vikander.

The Oscar-winning star (32) told People magazine she and Fassbender (44) became parents earlier this year.

She revealed: “I now have a whole new understanding of life in general.

“That’s pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future.”

The couple met in 2014 on the set of romantic drama film The Light Between Oceans, in which they played a husband and wife.

Vikander told Vogue in 2018 that marriage to the X-Men star was blissful.

“I feel I’m more happy and content than I’ve ever been," she said, calling Fassbender "one of the absolute best actors I’ve worked with.

“He was so open to wanting me to chip in new ideas and thoughts on The Light. He would be like, ‘I’m stuck; what should I do?’ and I would say, ‘You’re asking me?’ That was such a sweet thing.”



