Michael Douglas meets his new grandson for the first time

Michael Douglas cradled his month-old grandson as he met him for the first time.

The Oscar-winning actor, 76, shared a touching picture of the moment to Instagram, showing him beaming while taking a break from feeding the baby with a bottle.

Ryder, the newest member of one of Hollywood’s most famous families, is the son of Cameron Douglas, Michael’s oldest son.

Alongside the black-and-white snap, Douglas wrote: “First time I’ve seen my month old grandson, Ryder!”

Ryder is Douglas’s second grandchild, after the newborn’s three-year-old sister, Lua.

Douglas, star of films including Wall Street, Romancing The Stone and Fatal Attraction, celebrated Ryder’s birth last month by congratulating his son on Instagram.

Douglas has been married to the Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, since 2000 and they have two children – son, Dylan, 20, and 17-year-old daughter, Carys.

Kirk Douglas, the celebrated Hollywood actor and family patriarch, died in February last year aged 103.

