Michael Douglas leads tributes to One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’s Milos Forman

Michael Douglas has led tributes to Milos Forman, the Oscar-winning director of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, following his death at the age of 86.

Actors and Hollywood stars have been remembering the Czech-born film-maker, also known for Amadeus (1984), The People vs Larry Flynt (1996) and Man On The Moon (1999).

Michael Douglas (Ian West/PA) Edward Norton, Jim Carrey and Mia Farrow are also among those who have paid tribute to the acclaimed film-maker. Douglas, who was a producer on Cuckoo’s Nest, said in a statement, published by The Hollywood Reporter: “Sadly we lost one of the greatest directors in the history of film.

“I had the honour of working with Milos on One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest and cherish what he taught me.” Norton, who starred in The People vs Larry Flynt, called the director “one of my true artistic heroes, not just because he was a great film director but because of his capacity to sustain an exuberant belief that individual human spirit can triumph over institutions of oppression and his conviction that art can and must play a role in that fight for the health of a society”.

Man On The Moon star Carrey wrote on Twitter: "Another great one passes through the doorway….What a force. A lovely man. I'm glad we got to play together. It was a monumental experience." Actress Farrow wrote: "Proof that the most brilliant of film-makers could also be unfailingly kind, generous, humble and loyal. Thank you Milos Forman."

Actor Danny DeVito tweeted: "Milos the magnificent! cest k jeho pamatce (honour to his memory) light a good cigar, raise a drink, and shout "HOVNO HOVNO HOVNO!" Actor Antonio Banderas wrote: "Milos Forman has left us.

“Genius of cinematography and master in the portrayal of the human condition. RIP.”

Writer and producer Larry Karaszewski, who made Man On The Moon and The People vs Larry Flynt with Forman, wrote: "Milos Forman was our friend and our teacher.

Milos Forman and The People Vs Larry Flynt star Courtney Love (Nestor Bachmann/PA) “He was a master film-maker – no-one better at capturing small unrepeatable moments of human behaviour. We made two movies together and every day spent with him was a unique adventure. “Milos loved life. I will miss his laughter.”

Director Edgar Wright wrote: "Very sad to hear that the great director Milos Forman has passed away. He had a tremendous filmography that documented the rebel heart and human spirit. I have seen One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest enough times to be able to silently mouth along with the movie. RIP."

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, the 1975 film starring Jack Nicholson, and Amadeus both triumphed at the Oscars.

Press Association