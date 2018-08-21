Entertainment Movies

Tuesday 21 August 2018

#MeToo’s Asia Argento denies sexual relationship with actor who accused her

The actress has paid 380,000 US dollars to the actor who says he was 17 at the time of the alleged incident.

Actress Asia Argento gestures during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival in Cannes, France (Vianney le Caer/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

The Italian actress and filmmaker Asia Argento has said she never had a sexual relationship with the young actor whom she paid 380,000 US dollars after he accused her of sexual assault.

In a statement on Tuesday, Argento said reports were “absolutely false” and that she was linked “in friendship only” to the now 22-year-old actor who filed a legal notice of intent to sue Argento.

As detailed in a New York Times story published on Sunday, the actor claimed Argento sexually assaulted him when he was 17.

ipanews_47aeea6a-81c5-4550-847c-3ca0b73d4694_embedded238107259
Italian actress and director Asia Argento (Frank Franklin/AP)

Argento said the 380,000 US dollar payment was made by her late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain, the television star chef.

Argento said Bourdain “personally undertook to help (the actor) economically” under the condition that he not contact Argento again.

Argento is a key figure in the #MeToo movement and has made accusations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

