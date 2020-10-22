Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Corden in first trailer for The Prom

Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Corden can be seen singing and dancing in the streets in a teaser trailer for The Prom.

The musical follows two Broadway has-beens who spot an opportunity to resurrect their public image when they learn about a high school student who has been banned from attending her prom with her girlfriend.

Streep plays Dee Dee Allen, a two-time Tony winner who can be seen whipping out her trophies in an attempt to get a hotel suite in the small town.

Corden plays Barry Glickman, with whom she had starred in a flop musical about Eleanor Roosevelt.

After career-ending reviews, they decide – along with Kidman as Angie Dickinson and Andrew Rannells as Trent Oliver – to champion the cause to rehabilitate their careers.

Jo Ellen Pellman plays Emma, the high school senior in Indiana who is not allowed to take Alyssa (Ariana DeBose) to the dance.

Director Ryan Murphy told Entertainment Weekly: “I wanted to make something that was in tradition of the old movie musicals that I grew up loving with my grandmother.

“I wanted to make something that had the sparkle and the charm and humour of Singin’ In The Rain. That’s a show business story.

“It’s a look at the inside of the film world, as opposed to The Prom, which looks at the Broadway community, but when you saw the musical on Broadway, it is just full steam ahead and never stops. I loved that quality, because it did feel old-fashioned and modern.”

The film also stars Kerry Washington and Keegan-Michael Key.

The Prom will be released in cinemas in December and on Netflix on December 11.

