Melissa McCarthy parodies The Favourite with rabbit-covered gown at Oscars

Melissa McCarthy took to the stage in a dress covered in toy rabbits at the Oscars, parodying best picture nominee The Favourite.

McCarthy and co-presenter Brian Tyree Henry were in period dress, with McCarthy dragging a long ermine-trimmed cape decorated with the stuffed bunnies in reference to Olivia Colman’s character Queen Anne in the film, who owned 17 rabbits.

(Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock)

McCarthy’s outfit, which was coupled with Henry’s similarly regal attire, was warmly appreciated by fans.

melissa mccarthy's rabbit coat is all i care about right now and perhaps for quite some time — rachel syme (@rachsyme) February 25, 2019

Melissa McCarthy is the GOAT — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 25, 2019

McCarthy was presenting the award for best costume design, and joked: “These artists create a pastiche of textiles with authenticity yet never distract from the story.”

The 48-year-old, who is nominated for best actress for her performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, went on to use a rabbit hand puppet to open her envelope and present the award.

Melissa McCarthy is dressed like a queen, and has a bunny hand puppet. She is giving out "Best Costume Design" with a guy dressed like a queen. She upstages the bunny puppet. #Oscars2019 — Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) February 25, 2019

The category was won by Ruth Carter, who become the first black winner of best costume design for her work on Black Panther.

Press Association