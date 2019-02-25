Melissa McCarthy parodies The Favourite with rabbit-covered gown at Oscars
McCarthy was presenting the award for best costume design with Brian Tyree Henry.
Melissa McCarthy took to the stage in a dress covered in toy rabbits at the Oscars, parodying best picture nominee The Favourite.
McCarthy and co-presenter Brian Tyree Henry were in period dress, with McCarthy dragging a long ermine-trimmed cape decorated with the stuffed bunnies in reference to Olivia Colman’s character Queen Anne in the film, who owned 17 rabbits.
McCarthy’s outfit, which was coupled with Henry’s similarly regal attire, was warmly appreciated by fans.
melissa mccarthy's rabbit coat is all i care about right now and perhaps for quite some time— rachel syme (@rachsyme) February 25, 2019
Melissa McCarthy is the GOAT— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 25, 2019
McCarthy was presenting the award for best costume design, and joked: “These artists create a pastiche of textiles with authenticity yet never distract from the story.”
The 48-year-old, who is nominated for best actress for her performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, went on to use a rabbit hand puppet to open her envelope and present the award.
Melissa McCarthy is dressed like a queen, and has a bunny hand puppet. She is giving out "Best Costume Design" with a guy dressed like a queen. She upstages the bunny puppet. #Oscars2019— Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) February 25, 2019
The category was won by Ruth Carter, who become the first black winner of best costume design for her work on Black Panther.
Press Association