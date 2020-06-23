Mel Gibson denies Winona Ryder’s claim he used anti-Semitic slur

Mel Gibson has said that renewed allegations of anti-Semitic comments levelled against him by actress Winona Ryder are “100% untrue”.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Ryder claimed that the Braveheart star had asked her if she was an “oven dodger” at a party around 25 years ago, in an apparent reference to her Jewish background.

She told the publication: “We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get Aids?’

“And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’”

The Stranger Things star, 48, also said Gibson, 64, had tried to apologise to her at a later date.

A representative of Gibson said: “This is 100% untrue. She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she’s lying about it now.

“Also, she lied about him trying to apologise to her back then. He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies and she refused to address it with him.”

Ryder first accused Gibson in an interview with GQ magazine in 2010, suggesting Gibson was referencing the gas chambers used by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

In 2006, Gibson was recorded delivering a controversial anti-Semitic rant after a drink-driving arrest.

He returned to directing for the first time in 10 years with 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge, about the first conscientious objector to be awarded the Medal of Honour in the Second World War.

Ryder’s representatives have been approached for a response.

PA Media