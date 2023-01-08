| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Meet the Co Meath finance whizz turned Hollywood power player who gave unknown Elvis actor his big break

Talent broker James Farrell began his career in finance but in a move straight out of the HBO comedy drama Entourage, the Meath man followed his dream and left it all behind to work in a top LA talent agency — in the mailroom

Hollywood agent James Farrell. &ldquo;I&rsquo;m running around at WME, my first week, and Steve Martin was walking around the office, playing the banjo, singing. I thought, &lsquo;This is greatest place on earth.&rsquo;&quot; Photo: Emilio Madrid Expand
Eve Hewson attends the launch of &quot;Bad Sisters&quot; hosted by Apple TV+ and British Vogue at The Petersham on August 18, 2022 in London, England. Expand
Orlando Bloom attends the UNICEF At 75 Celebration Novembe 30, 2021 Expand
Jessica Biel attends the 2022 Children&rsquo;s Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022 Expand
Jeremy Piven seen on the set of 'Entourage' on February 07, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Expand

Close

Hollywood agent James Farrell. &ldquo;I&rsquo;m running around at WME, my first week, and Steve Martin was walking around the office, playing the banjo, singing. I thought, &lsquo;This is greatest place on earth.&rsquo;&quot; Photo: Emilio Madrid

Hollywood agent James Farrell. “I’m running around at WME, my first week, and Steve Martin was walking around the office, playing the banjo, singing. I thought, ‘This is greatest place on earth.’" Photo: Emilio Madrid

Eve Hewson attends the launch of &quot;Bad Sisters&quot; hosted by Apple TV+ and British Vogue at The Petersham on August 18, 2022 in London, England.

Eve Hewson attends the launch of "Bad Sisters" hosted by Apple TV+ and British Vogue at The Petersham on August 18, 2022 in London, England.

Orlando Bloom attends the UNICEF At 75 Celebration Novembe 30, 2021

Orlando Bloom attends the UNICEF At 75 Celebration Novembe 30, 2021

Jessica Biel attends the 2022 Children&rsquo;s Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022

Jessica Biel attends the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022

Jeremy Piven seen on the set of 'Entourage' on February 07, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jeremy Piven seen on the set of 'Entourage' on February 07, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

/

Hollywood agent James Farrell. “I’m running around at WME, my first week, and Steve Martin was walking around the office, playing the banjo, singing. I thought, ‘This is greatest place on earth.’" Photo: Emilio Madrid

Stephen Milton

By his own admission, James Farrell doesn’t rate his skills as a Hollywood talent broker. “I’m actually terrible as an agent,” he flatly remarks, leaning his frame against an industrial stand-up desk. Behind him, I watch traffic and pedestrians negotiate a bustling Los Angeles boulevard, bathed in West Coast sunshine.

Framed by tall windows, the vibrant view from the corner office indicates Farrell is probably not terrible at his job at all.

More On Life Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy