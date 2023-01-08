By his own admission, James Farrell doesn’t rate his skills as a Hollywood talent broker. “I’m actually terrible as an agent,” he flatly remarks, leaning his frame against an industrial stand-up desk. Behind him, I watch traffic and pedestrians negotiate a bustling Los Angeles boulevard, bathed in West Coast sunshine.

Framed by tall windows, the vibrant view from the corner office indicates Farrell is probably not terrible at his job at all.

“I’m terrible in just booking [jobs for my actor clients] for the sake of booking,” he clarifies. “I’m never trying to fill a slot. Every job should be furthering their progression, get people where they want to be. A ‘filler’ job, it distracts and allows clients to not focus when the right opportunity comes in, and then they don’t have the time. It’s better altogether to be singularly focused on your goal.”

He names long-time client Austin Butler — the actor who startled audiences last year with his performance as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s vibrant biopic — as an example of this approach. Prior to his turn in that movie, Butler was a virtual unknown, a one-time Nickelodeon child actor whose greatest height since then was a largely supporting role in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 saga Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“Austin said he didn’t work for more than 12 months [before booking Elvis] and it’s because when we really started changing the course of his career, we said, ‘Let’s only focus on things that are incredible and if that means you don’t work, you don’t work. Let’s find the undeniable opportunity that will shift your career’. With agents who book filler jobs, I think, ‘Do you not believe in your clients, or are you just trying to get rid of them for a few months?’”

Raised in Co Meath, before a stint in the UK, and educated at The King’s Hospital School in Palmerstown, Dublin, Farrell’s singular investment in his clients has produced sizeable wins.

A talent agent for more than a decade at Hollywood behemoth William Morris Endeavor Entertainment (WME), his trades and dealings have landed Irish-American actor Jack Reynor a starring role in the Transformers franchise straight off the back of What Richard Did; and also led to Tom Holland’s casting as Spider-Man.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in May last year, Baz Luhrmann revealed how a “cold call” from Denzel Washington about Austin Butler’s incredible work ethic convinced him to seriously consider the virtually unknown actor for Elvis.

On paper, the connection seems random but on closer inspection it appears designed by Farrell. Moving to Los Angeles after landing an entry-level position at WME, Farrell’s roommate was close friends with John David Washington, son of Denzel.

“We’d go over to the Washingtons to hang out, and when JD [John David] was in the NFL [American Football league], I remember him telling me he wanted to act.”

Farrell (41) has since represented JD Washington since he followed his double Oscar-winning father to the big screen, securing breakout lead roles for the newcomer in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman and subsequent turns in Tenet and David O Russell’s Amsterdam.

The talent broker, also currently representing Henry Cavill and Jessica Biel, chalks success down to relentless pursuit and flagrant networking.

“If you find the job for your client, you have to do absolutely everything to get it. You will run through every wall; call everyone; write a letter [to the director or casting director]; have the client write a letter; send a tape; have another director tell them your client is great; have another producer tell them they’re great. You have to be zeroing in and, all the while, building momentum through that process,” Farrell says.

“Once I see it, once I’ve read the script and visualised the character, I will do every single thing I can, and I will. If that means calling every single person, every single day, I’ll do it. It’s an Irish tenacity thing.”

From a farming background and raised between Meath and Derbyshire, in England’s midlands, Farrell grew up fascinated by the entertainment industry. Initially drawn to the music scene, significant connections helped nurture his ambition.

“After moving back to Ireland in third year from the UK to attend King’s Hospital, I went to Portobello College to study business and tried to get into music industry.” Different contacts such as his two godfathers — the late Tayto Park magnate Ray Coyle, and Dermot Gallagher, once secretary-general at the Department of Foreign Affairs — helped him out. Ultimately, it led to an interview with U2’s then manager Paul McGuinness, he says.

Before that interview, however, a chance encounter with Shane Flynn, then chief operating officer at financial institution MBNA, laid out an alternative path. “I’d never met someone from the corporate financial world, and he was intrigued by this kid with big ideas. He ultimately offered me a job at MBNA in their global training programme, straight out of college at 21.”

On the fast track, Farrell moved to the bank’s US HQ in Wilmington, Delaware, and swiftly excelled. “I had 11 jobs in four years there. I was still obsessed with Hollywood, reading entertainment books — DisneyWar; The Mailroom; The Operator by David Geffen — but all the while learning so much about project management, execution, how to communicate, learning you don’t need to analyse the data — you analyse the problem and use the data to solve it. All lessons I could apply as an agent,” he explains in the faintest Irish accent, which is eclipsed by extended Americanised vowels.

When MBNA was subsumed by Bank of America, Farrell, then 24, was made vice-president of the MBNA’s credit card business division and relocated to the UK. “I was running corporate strategy for the card business mergers and acquisitions. These were pretty sizeable deals. You had this Irish kid running a deal team. At one stage I bought a bank.”

But the young executive felt stifled. “When I made VP, I called my dad and said I wanted to quit. Great thing about money, it can afford you a lot of opportunity, lets you buy a house, but I felt like it could trap me very easily. I had to walk away.”

Knowing the only path for him was the nuts and bolts of the entertainment industry, and being willing to start from the bottom again, he interviewed and applied to UK and US talent agencies, and was knocked back repeatedly owing to over-qualification. “I wish I’d kept all the rejection letters from everyone.”

Perseverance paid off and a year later, he applied again to WME in London, finally clearing the first hurdle, travelling to Los Angeles and completing 11 rounds of interviews before landing a role in the mailroom of William Morris Entertainment, the department charged with ferrying incoming and outgoing post and deliveries. In corporate America, it’s typically viewed as the first rung on the ladder, where plucky rookies pay their dues.

At 26, however, Farrell went from purchasing financial institutions in high-stakes deals to menial administrative tasks. Was the transition difficult to stomach? He shakes his head. “I’m running around at WME, my first week, and Steve Martin was walking around the office, playing the banjo, singing. I thought, ‘This is greatest place on earth.’ And I found it so liberating, I couldn’t have done it in London. There, all my friends were making money, but here all my friends were all broke.”

Just like in the financial sector, Farrell learned on his feet. He absorbed practical knowledge; established relationships with agents, sitting in on their conference calls to studio heads and movie stars. By night, his new LA-raised workmates would introduce him to their showbiz circles. “They were friends with actors, grew up with them. And we’d always hang out with them because they were cool and fun, go to clubs, get in for free, free drinks, the whole fun of Hollywood.”

Just like Entourage, I remark, referencing the 2004-2011 HBO series inspired by Mark Wahlberg’s introduction to the Hollywood machine.

“It was on TV while I was applying to all the agencies and my friends would say, ‘Do you want to be Ari [Gold, super-agent character, said to be based on real WME head honcho Ari Emanuel]?’ and give me grief and say ‘You’re going to end up being his assistant, Lloyd’.”

After less than two years in the mailroom, Farrell was promoted, joining former WME agent John Fogelman’s team, who at one time or another had represented JJ Abrams, Michael Bay, Courteney Cox and Whoopi Goldberg. The new young agent landed his very first client, Tom Holland.

“He’d just done The Impossible [2012 film starring Naomi Watts about the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami] and they wanted someone who Tom could connect and relate to. I grew up in the UK and Ireland, had no real connection with Hollywood. I was younger and Tom and I sort of grew up together in this business, and that created a unique bond.”

Along with fellow agent Andrew Dunlap, Farrell steered Holland from relative obscurity to sharing significant screen time alongside Chris Hemsworth and Cillian Murphy in Ron Howard’s In The Heart of the Sea, and on to eventual Spider-Man glory, reportedly beating Timothée Chalamet and Sex Education actor Asa Butterfield. It was a titanic accomplishment for the young agent.

“We pursued this for a long time. Tom shot two movies in between his first audition to actually getting it, and there were a lot of nuances to [landing the titualar Spider-Man role]. For so long, we knew we were down to final few actors.”

But Farrell didn’t get to break the news to his client. “One day, it was on marvel.com — ‘Tom Holland is Spider-Man’. And Tom rang me and said, ‘Dude, is this real?’”

While working with Holland, Farrell took on another newcomer, the then young Irish-American actor Jack Reynor, shortly before the general release of his breakthrough performance in Lenny Abrahamson’s film What Richard Did.

“Getting Jack into Transformers [in 2014’s Age of Extinction with Mark Wahlberg] was one of my first ‘gets’ as an agent. It’s funny: part of the strategy I had with Jack was signing him before the Toronto Film Festival the year What Richard Did came out, but I didn’t tell anyone I signed him. I was waiting for the movie’s screening at the festival. I’d seen it and thought it was really special. Turned out it was. Soon as the buzz started, I announced we’d signed Jack and the whole agency was like, ‘Wow, we got the new guy’. The whole mechanism kicked in; Jack was offered a number of competing franchises at the same time but wanted to work with Michael Bay in Transformers.

“Jack and Tom were basically my first two clients. We’ve grown up together. I love them. They stay with me when they’re in town. Jack’s coming into LA next week for premiere of [new Amazon Prime series] The Peripheral and will crash in my house for a few days so we can hang out.”

The remarkable wins for his fledgling client list have attracted a growing inventory of actors and creatives over the years, intrigued by Farrell’s shrewd instinct and drive. Along with Henry Cavill and leading actress Jessica Biel, he now represents stars Orlando Bloom and Joel Edgerton, while taking successful punts on rising newcomers: singer Andra Day — an Oscar nominee for her debut role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday — and Sasha Lane, a standout in the drama Conversations with Friends.

His client list has a notable Irish contingent; along with Reynor, it features Outlander’s Caitríona Balfe and Once film-maker John Carney. “I got to know John through Sing Street when I got Jack [Reynor] in it. Caitríona, I’ve known forever. Met her before Outlander; she’s really good friends with a couple of my friends and we only started working together maybe in the

last six, seven months.”

He also represents Eve Hewson, who most recently performed in Sharon Horgan’s hit series, Bad Sisters. At the time, the Dublin-raised actress had primarily appeared in US productions: Nicole Holofcener’s Enough Said and period medical series The Knick for director Steven Soderbergh, with little profile on this side of the Atlantic. “One of the first things I said to Eve when we first met was, ‘You’re an Irish actor but right now, you’re an American actor because you’ve only worked in America. Unlike every American actor however, you have a superpower. You have additional markets like the UK and Ireland where you can work so we should be doing that too.’ No one knew her [there].”

Working with the new strategy, Hewson landed BBC drama The Luminaries and British Netflix mindbender Behind Her Eyes. “She quickly got a few Irish, UK jobs, [which were] really helpful in cementing her foothold over in those markets, opening up many opportunities.”

Farrell shares the actress with fellow WME agent Elyse Scherz.

Hewson, who is the daughter of Bono and Ali Hewson, has admitted it was Farrell who insisted she submit an audition tape for Horgan’s Bad Sisters, a global hit already renewed for a second season. “I got the script the day before Christmas Eve,” Hewson told Glamour last August. “My agent told me to read it, and I was hoping it was shit so I didn’t have to cancel my Christmas plans. But I was like, ‘Oh, f**k, this is so good!’ Now I have to put the Guinness down and make the tape’.”

Once again, Farrell’s tenacious instinct paid off. Hewson has earned some of her best reviews, with Vanity Fair describing the performance in the family saga as “radiant”, while Hollywood’s Variety magazine praised her ability to find “a charming groove” with her character.

It’s evening in Los Angeles, inching close to 6.30pm, but Farrell is energetic. He stands throughout the duration of our interview, breezily swaying and gently pacing while I catch his eyeline frequently darting towards what I can safely assume is a furiously hectic mailbox. His look is supremely polished and handsome — crisp white shirt, tailored to accommodate a lean, muscular frame, a sun-kissed complexion with a pearly white smile.

He lives in the Hollywood Hills, just off Laurel Canyon, with his husband, who also operates in ‘the industry’ — that’s as much information as I glean — and tells me about the work-life juggle. “The two lives become one. So many of my clients I love and spend so much time with... work inevitably bleeds into weekend. Hardest thing is being home with my husband, or you’re away and you haven’t seen your friends for two years and you’ve had a glass of wine and you’re starting to relax, and your phone starts going like crazy. If someone needs you in that moment, you suit up and walk into battle for them, no matter what time zone you’re in. It’s the caretaker role, and it’s a privileged position to be in.”

Does he ever ignore a call from a client? Farrell smiles and replies, “You can.”

It’s clear he doesn’t.