May Queen dress worn by Florence Pugh in Midsommar among props up for auction

Florence Pugh in the May Queen dress (A24)

The May Queen dress and headpiece made of flowers that was worn by Florence Pugh in horror film Midsommar will go under the hammer to raise money for charities helping people impacted by coronavirus.

It was one of a raft of costumes, props and set pieces from films made by production company A24 – including Uncut Gems, Hereditary and The Lighthouse, and TV show Euphoria, starring Zendaya.

Expand Close Zendaya in the hoodie (A24) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Zendaya in the hoodie (A24)

Online auction platform A24 Auctions will benefit New York City’s workers and families impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

Proceeds will be donated to one of four charities helping New York City’s hardest-hit communities and frontline workers – FDNY Foundation; Food Bank For NYC; NYC Health + Hospitals; and Queens Community House.

A hoodie worn by Zendaya’s character Rue in Euphoria will also go up for auction, as well as one of grandma Ellen’s hand stitched doormats from Hereditary.

Expand Close One of the doormats in Hereditary (A24) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of the doormats in Hereditary (A24)

Also auctioned will be items from Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler, including a gem-studded Furby, Kevin Garnett’s Celtics jersey and Dinah’s bat mitzvah dress as well as the lighthouse lens or the carved wooden mermaid from The Lighthouse, starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe.

Expand Close The furby in Uncut Gems (A24) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The furby in Uncut Gems (A24)

Bidding on the first lots begins today at a24auctions.com.

PA Media