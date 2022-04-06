Matthew Broderick to miss Broadway performances after positive Covid test (Ian West/PA)

Actor Matthew Broderick will miss upcoming performances of Plaza Suite in New York after testing positive for Covid-19.

The star of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is currently performing in the Broadway show alongside his wife, Sex And The City actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

Performances of the show will continue and Broderick is expected to return on April 15.

Expand Close Matthew Broderick has been performing alongside his wife Sarah Jessica Parker on Broadway (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Matthew Broderick has been performing alongside his wife Sarah Jessica Parker on Broadway (Ian West/PA)

Parker tested negative for the virus and performed on Tuesday opposite her husband’s stand-in, Michael McGrath.

The production of Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Neil Simon’s classic play is directed by Tony Award-winner John Benjamin Hickey.

It began a limited run at the Hudson Theatre in New York on February 25.

A spokesperson for the production said Broderick was wished a “speedy recovery” by fellow cast and crew.