Mary J Blige admits Doctor Foster is her favourite TV show

Mary J Blige has said she is a huge fan of British TV show Doctor Foster.

The US chart-topper said she caught up with Suranne Jones’s popular series and that it is “phenomenal”.

Speaking at the Baftas, she told the Press Association: “Doctor Foster is like my favourite show right now because its about catching that cheating, lying, scumbag and the way she caught him – oh my goodness, amazing.”

Blige combines singing and acting, like Lady Gaga, who is a Bafta nominee for A Star Is Born.

Lady Gaga (PA)

Blige said of Gaga: “She’s a phenomenal actress, she did so well, and of course she is a phenomenal singer.”

Discussing whether it is hard to walk the line between singing and acting, Blige said: “It’s easy because you get to transfer your emotions into your singing and into your characters.

“For me it’s easy, but its hard making them work. Acting is hard!”

