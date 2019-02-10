Mary J Blige admits Doctor Foster is her favourite TV show
The singer said Suranne Jones’ drama is ‘phenomenal’.
Mary J Blige has said she is a huge fan of British TV show Doctor Foster.
The US chart-topper said she caught up with Suranne Jones’s popular series and that it is “phenomenal”.
Speaking at the Baftas, she told the Press Association: “Doctor Foster is like my favourite show right now because its about catching that cheating, lying, scumbag and the way she caught him – oh my goodness, amazing.”
Blige combines singing and acting, like Lady Gaga, who is a Bafta nominee for A Star Is Born.
Blige said of Gaga: “She’s a phenomenal actress, she did so well, and of course she is a phenomenal singer.”
Discussing whether it is hard to walk the line between singing and acting, Blige said: “It’s easy because you get to transfer your emotions into your singing and into your characters.
“For me it’s easy, but its hard making them work. Acting is hard!”
Press Association