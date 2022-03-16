Marvel stands with LGBT community following passing of controversial US bill (Martha Asencio-Rhine/AP)

Marvel Studios says it “strongly denounces” any legislation that affects the rights of the LGBT community, following the passing of a controversial bill by US politicians.

Republicans in Florida recently passed what opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill which limits teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity to young children in the state.

The superhero franchise said it “proudly” stood with the community and pledged to continue its support and allyship.

It comes as The Walt Disney Company, which owns Marvel, received heavy criticism for not using its vast influence in the state to try to quash the bill.

Disney chief executive Bob Chapek later apologised for the company’s silence on the matter and suspended Disney’s political donations in Florida earlier this week.

A statement put out by Marvel Studios online read: “We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community.

“Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect.”

The so-called Don’t Say Gay bill bars instruction on “sexual orientation or gender identity” in US schools from kindergarten through to third grade.

Republican politicians argued that parents, not teachers, should be the ones to discuss gender issues with children during their formative years.