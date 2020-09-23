Marvel film Eternals starring Dublin's Barry Keoghan postponed to next February

A-listers: At an Eternals event were Keoghan, co-star Richard Madden, and Jolie. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Disney has postponed the release of Eternals, which stars Barry Keoghan and Angelina Julie, to February of next year instead of its initial November 2020 release date.

The 26-year-old Dublin actor, celebrated for his roles in The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Dunkirk, plays the villainous character Druig.

He joins an A-list cast which includes Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani and Bryan Tyree Henry.

The Walt Disney Co also decided to postpone the release of superhero movie Black Widow and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story until 2021, a setback to cinema operators hoping for a late-year surge in moviegoing.

"Marvel made the right & responsible decision," Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani wrote on Twitter.

"There’s a pandemic. Nothing is more important than health & lives. I can’t tell (people) to go to a movie theater until I feel safe going to one."

"Yes brother," Keoghan wrote in response.

Disney also moved back Agatha Christie mystery Death on the Nile to December 2020 from October, and still plans to release animated Pixar movie Soul in theaters on November 20.

The films were among the biggest titles remaining on Hollywood's schedule for 2020.

The changes follow disappointing efforts to get Americans back into movie theaters after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered cinemas worldwide in March.

The few blockbusters left on this year's include James Bond movie No Time to Die and Wonder Woman 1984.

Disney and others have shuffled their schedules several times as they try to gauge when the pandemic will fade enough to bring audiences back to multiplexes.

