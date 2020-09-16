Martin Scorsese warns against cinema becoming ‘comfort food’

Martin Scorsese has warned cinema is coming to be seen as ‘comfort food’ (Ian West/PA)

Martin Scorsese has warned cinema is coming to be seen as “comfort food” as he said the medium will “always be much more than a diversion”.

The revered filmmaker was speaking during the Toronto Film Festival, which this year is taking place with a combination of physical and virtual events due to the coronavirus crisis.

The pandemic has had a catastrophic impact on the film industry, with box office takings plummeting after cinemas around the world closed their doors to halt the spread of Covid-19.

That has led to the erosion of the sanctity of the theatrical release, with more studios opting to launch films digitally.

Meanwhile, streaming services including Netflix and Disney+ have reported huge rises in subscriber numbers.

âWe can never remind people enough that this remarkable art form has always been and always will be much more than a diversion. Cinema, film, movies at its best, is a source of wonder and inspiration.â âWise words from #TIFF20 Ambassador Martin Scorsese. pic.twitter.com/ziIPIdZcqg — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 16, 2020

The Irishman director Scorsese, 77, said cinema was in danger of being “marginalised and devalued” in an apparent dig at at-home viewing.

Speaking via a video message, he said: “The fact that film festivals are continuing to happen, improvising, adapting, making it all work somehow, is very moving to me.

“Because in the press and in the popular culture, what’s happening, it’s becoming sadly common to see cinema marginalised and devalued and in this situation categorised as a form of comfort food.

“So to celebrate its very existence is all the more important and necessary. Because we can never remind people enough that this remarkable art form has always been and will always be much more than a diversion. Cinema, film, movies, at its best is a source of wonder and inspiration.”

Scorsese was among the speakers at the Toronto Film Festival’s virtual awards gala, where winners included Sir Anthony Hopkins and Kate Winslet, who both won TIFF Tribute Actor awards.

âI want to particularly thank the frontline workers, first responders all over the world, this award is yours. I thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.â âSir. @AnthonyHopkins #TIFF20 pic.twitter.com/g034OdDMyT — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 16, 2020

Sir Anthony, 82, stars in The Father alongside Olivia Colman. In a video message from his home in Los Angeles, Sir Anthony said he was “astonished” to still be working.

And he dedicated his award to frontline workers, adding: “I want to particularly thank the frontline workers, first responders all over the world, this award is yours. I thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.”

Winslet is starring in romantic drama Ammonite alongside Saoirse Ronan.

PA Media