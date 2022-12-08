Martin Compston says Indiana Jones inspired him to get into acting (Jane Barlow/PA)

Martin Compston has revealed that fictional archaeologist Indiana Jones was one of his earliest inspirations to become an actor.

The Line of Duty star said watching the 1981 classic film Raiders of the Lost Ark in the theatre was one of the first times he had appreciated “the power of cinema”.

It comes following the recent release of the trailer for the fifth instalment in the blockbuster franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which sees veteran actor Harrison Ford reprising his famous role once again.

Speaking on The One Show about his early inspirations, Compston said: “I was an Indiana Jones fanatic.”

“I think it was one of those moments in the cinema… I still (think about) when he comes out of that submarine and the guy says ‘where’s Indy?’… and it pops up and the music comes on.

“I think that was one of the very first times for me in terms of what the power of cinema (can do), it’s everything about it, the scope of it.”

The new trailer for Indiana Jones 5 shows several scenes with Harrison Ford de-aged, as well as action-packed sequences where he rides a horse through a busy city and onto the underground tracks.

Parts of the film, including the horseback chase scene, were filmed in Glasgow, near to Compston’s hometown of Greenock, in Scotland.

“To see the new trailer and he’s charging through Glasgow on horseback the other night, that was a thing of joy,” the actor said.

“Our industry at the moment is thriving… I’m chuffed to bits to be a part of it.”

Compston will next appear in new TV series Mayflies, which begins on BBC One on Dec 28.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which also stars Phoebe Waller Bridge, is slated for release on June 30.