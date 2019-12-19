Mark Wahlberg shows off muscular body with topless Instagram snap

Mark Wahlberg shared a topless snap as he showed off the results of a six-month fitness plan.

The Hollywood actor is famed for his muscular physique and appears to have beefed up after months of intense training.

Wahlberg showed off his bulging biceps and sculpted six-pack in a picture posted to Instagram, and credited half a year of training and “clean eating”.

He captioned the snap: “Six months of Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, and F45 training!! Clean eating. Inspired to be better, team training / life changing.”

Wahlberg, 48, is the star of films including Boogie Nights, The Departed and Ted and is known for his physical fitness.

Last year he shared his intense daily routine, which included a 2.30am start ahead of two workouts, a cryo chamber recovery and time with his family before getting back in bed for 7.30pm.

Wahlberg’s shirtless snap comes days after fellow actor Kumail Nanjiani shared his own physical transformation.

Nanjiani is set to star alongside Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kit Harington in Marvel’s The Eternals and has spent a year getting in shape.

He said he had worked with multiple trainers over a 12-month period to pack on the muscle.

He added: “I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world.

“I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

PA Media