Mark Wahlberg shows off muscular body with topless Instagram snap
The Hollywood star said he was ‘inspired to be better’.
Mark Wahlberg shared a topless snap as he showed off the results of a six-month fitness plan.
The Hollywood actor is famed for his muscular physique and appears to have beefed up after months of intense training.
Wahlberg showed off his bulging biceps and sculpted six-pack in a picture posted to Instagram, and credited half a year of training and “clean eating”.
He captioned the snap: “Six months of Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, and F45 training!! Clean eating. Inspired to be better, team training / life changing.”
Wahlberg, 48, is the star of films including Boogie Nights, The Departed and Ted and is known for his physical fitness.
Last year he shared his intense daily routine, which included a 2.30am start ahead of two workouts, a cryo chamber recovery and time with his family before getting back in bed for 7.30pm.
Wahlberg’s shirtless snap comes days after fellow actor Kumail Nanjiani shared his own physical transformation.
View this post on Instagram
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
A post shared by @ kumailn on
Nanjiani is set to star alongside Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kit Harington in Marvel’s The Eternals and has spent a year getting in shape.
He said he had worked with multiple trainers over a 12-month period to pack on the muscle.
He added: “I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world.
“I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”
PA Media