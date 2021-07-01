Mark Hamill and Josh Brolin will be among the guest presenters at this weekend’s Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTA) ceremony.

Olivia Colman and Colin Farrell will also join nominees as a guest presenter as Gráinne Seoige will host the virtual 2021 awards night.

Star Wars Icon Mark Hamill will present the Screen Ireland IFTA Rising Star Award, Oscar-winner Olivia Colman will give the Best Actor in a Lead Role Film Award and Avengers’ Josh Brolin will be announcing the winner of the Best Film Award.

Nominees of the coveted awards include Paul Mescal, Nicola Coughlan, Sharon Horgan, Gabriel Byrne, Colm Meaney, Dervla Kirwan, Ciarán Hinds, Brendan Gleeson, Nora-Jane Noone, Andrew Scott, Niamh Algar, Adrian Dunbar, Aisling Franciosi, Fiona Shaw, Sarah Greene, Seana Kerslake, Jessie Buckley, and Eve Hewson.

This year's virtual award show will be broadcast this Sunday, July 4 at 10pm on Virgin Media One.

Irish screenwriter Jim Sheridan, music icon Bob Geldof and comedian Deirdre O’Kane will all also guest present at the 2021 awards.

Liam Neeson and Pierce Brosnan, who presented IFTA Awards last year, will join in on the celebrations with some special contributions for the audience watching online.

Speaking about this years ceremony, IFTA CEO Áine Moriarty said: “We’re delighted to bring together such an illustrious group of Irish and international screen talent to celebrate the ongoing growth and success of our industry in Ireland.

"We look forward to welcoming them all alongside this year’s incredible IFTA nominees with our fabulous host Gráinne Seoige leading the way.”