Mario fights to rescue brother Luigi in new trailer for Super Mario Bros movie

The two-minute clip shows the moustachioed Italian plumber team up with Princess Peach to take on the villainous Bowser.

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Mario fights to rescue his brother Luigi from the villainous Bowser in the first full-length trailer for the new Super Mario Bros movie.

The two-minute clip shows the moustachioed Italian plumber team up with Princess Peach, with references to parts of the famous franchise’s video games, including driving his well-known Mario Kart.

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day take on the roles of the eponymous Mario Bros, and are joined by Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

The opening of the trailer shows Mario take on Donkey Kong, before a confrontation between Bowser and the captured Luigi.

“I’m not sure if you know who I am, but I’m about to rule the world,” the fiery turtle-like creature says.

“But there’s a problem, there’s a human. Has a moustache, just like yours.”

Princess Peach later tells Mario: “There’s a huge universe out there with a lot of galaxies, they’re all counting on us – no pressure.”

The Super Mario Bros film was announced in September 2021 with an original December 2022 release date, but has since been delayed to April 2023.

