Margot Kidder, who played Superman’s Lois Lane, dies aged 69

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Montana, posted a notice saying Kidder died on Sunday at her home there at the age of 69.

Her agent Camilla Fluxman Pines said: “I can confirm that Margot passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday May 13.”

Margot Kidder played Lois Lane (AP)

Superman was a superhero blockbuster two decades before comic book movies became the norm at the top of the box office.