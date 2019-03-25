Mandy Moore: From teen pop star to Hollywood Walk Of Famer

Mandy Moore, whose career has seen her become a teen pop star, Disney princess and acclaimed actress, was initially known as the “national anthem girl”.

While growing up in Orlando, Florida, Moore first attracted attention performing The Star Spangled Banner at local sporting events.

She was inspired to pursue a career in showbusiness after watching a production of the musical Oklahoma!

Mandy Moore celebrated after becoming the latest famous name to be inducted into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Her big break came at the age of 15 with the release of her debut album, So Real, in 1999, which spawned the single Candy.

It was followed a year later by her second studio album, I Wanna Be With You, which came before Moore repositioned herself from teen pop star to actress.

She has sold more than 10 million records worldwide. Her first major film role was in 2001’s The Princess Diaries alongside Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway.

Mandy Moore poses with her award for best breakthrough female performance’ backstage at the 2002 MTV Movie Awards (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Moore then starred in romantic drama A Walk to Remember, her first leading role. She later joked about her inexperience as an actress, revealing co-star Shane West had to guide her around set.

This was followed another leading role, as the Disney princess Rapunzel in 2010 animated film Tangled.

In 2016 Moore landed the role of Rebecca Pearson in the acclaimed drama This Is Us, signalling her transition from bubbly pop star to heavyweight dramatic actress.

Singer and actress Mandy Moore during her guest appearance on MTV’s TRL – Total Request Live – show (Anthony Harvey/PA)

It earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress while as part of the cast, including Sterling K Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, she won an ensemble prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Moore, who married musician Taylor Goldsmith in November 2018, will appear alongside Woody Harrelson, Luke Evans and Dennise Quaid in Midway, a historical drama film depicting the Second World War battle.

Mandy Moore’s career saw her become a Disney princess in 2010’s Tangled (Ian West/PA)

Upon being inducted into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Monday, Moore reflected on her career, thanking director Adam Shankman for giving her a break in the film industry.

She said: “It takes just one person to see a spark in you, to see you in a way in which you may not see yourself, to give you permission to go beyond what the world may or may not expect from you and completely change the path of your life and career.”

Press Association