Madeline Grant: 'We hardcore Bond fans crave seductive escapism - not a #MeToo morality tale'

In many James Bond films, the pre-credits sequence has very little bearing on the rest of the movie.

Take Octopussy, where Bond deploys the smallest jet plane in the world (housed in a fake horse’s nether regions) to destroy a Cuban airfield, or Moonraker’s mid-air tussle over a parachute.

Yet Casino Royale’s intro depicts a truly formative moment. Shot in grainy, Hitchcockian black-and-white, Bond gains his 00 status by confronting and killing two enemies – a turncoat MI6 section chief and his contact, in particularly gruesome fashion.

After Pierce Brosnan’s final outing in the monstrosity Die Another Day, Casino Royale’s intro indicated what kind of Bond Daniel Craig might be: cold, calculating and ruthless.

As a lifelong Bond fan, my heart sank when I heard about the “popcorn-dropping” moment, when it is revealed that Bond has retired and a female MI6 colleague, played by Lashana Lynch, has inherited this all-important codename.

Lashana Lynch

Sources tell of “a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says ‘Come in 007’, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman”.

We learn that Bond must navigate “the world of #MeToo”, and the film seems to position him as a Weinstein-like figure.

“Bond, of course, is sexually attracted to the new female 007 and tries his usual seduction tricks, but is baffled when they don’t work on a brilliant young woman who basically rolls her eyes at him and has no interest in jumping into his bed.”

With Bond having already left MI6, the assignment of 007 to a female agent will presumably mean her character is killed off at some point, enabling Bond to resume his role, or else we’ll be in reboot territory yet again. However, the stamp of identity politics is unmistakable.

Why does this matter? Audiences don’t go to Bond to be reminded of the perils of toxic masculinity; they go for escapism. Bond shouldn’t remain frozen in time, but the series already shows how to update and critique his character without emasculating Bond completely.

Think about when Judi Dench’s M skewers Bond as a “sexist, misogynist dinosaur, a relic of the Cold War”, or how, long before the advent of #MeToo, Timothy Dalton’s Bond took a far more respectful approach towards his love interests.

Recent versions have featured Bond’s inner torments so prominently that there are consequently very few laughs.

Who wants an introspective Bond? Many highlight the flaws of Roger Moore films: the gags and silliness, the feeble attempts to make us believe that a near-pensioner is executing the extraordinary stunts; but ultimately, they’re far more fun and more recognisably Bond than several of his recent outings.

Granted, some of the greatest Bonds go off piste. The woefully under-appreciated Licence To Kill follows a vigilante plot in which Bond ditches his 00 badge and arguably the only thing that ever meant anything in his life to avenge his friend, Felix Leiter.

In Casino Royale, Bond similarly abandons his MI6 career to travel the world with Vesper Lynd. These were powerful, emotive moments, but the trouble is that every film since Casino Royale has scorned recognised Bond formulae.

Pre-Craig Bond films were self-contained episodes that occasionally referenced Bond’s tragic past in subtle fashion, as in For Your Eyes Only, when Bond delivers flowers to the grave of his murdered wife.

However, following the rebooted Casino Royale, the series has never quite returned to “business as usual” and seems overburdened with emotional baggage.

Skyfall saw Bond blowing up his entire family home in an effort to cleanse himself of the past.

Spectre, enjoyable for much of its run time, ended with a ludicrous back story that sought to tie all the previous few films together – and the news that Christoph Waltz will reprise his role as Blofeld in Bond 25 means we can expect this tedious thread to continue.

Lea Seydoux’s return as Madeleine Swann also breaks a convention observed since Goldfinger of not recalling the same love interest twice.

Recent filmmakers have also scorned the traditional one-liners and fiendish inventions dreamt up by the techies back at HQ. When Bond laments the absence of gadgets in Skyfall, Q replies: “What did you expect, an exploding pen?”

Eon Productions should be careful to avoid torching too much of Fleming’s raw material.

I fear that if they don’t give fans at least a little of what they want and continue to portray Bond as a problematic character to be pitied – not the flawed, but undeniably seductive, powerful and enviable figure he is – they’ll vote with their feet and stay at home.

