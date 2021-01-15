Macaulay Culkin said he is ‘sold’ on idea to edit out Donald Trump from Home Alone

The actor said he is “sold” on editing out the US President’s role. Photo by: PA

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has joined calls to have Donald Trump edited out of the movie after he has been impeached for a second time.

In Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay, crosses paths with the future US President in the Plaza Hotel, which is owned by the businessman.

Kevin asks Trump for directions and he replies. It’s his only dialogue and feature in the film.

The actor said he is “sold” on editing out the US President’s role and digitally enhancing himself in now, as a 40-year-old man.

Read More

A Twitter user suggested the idea to which Macaulay replied. They wrote: “petition to digitally replace trump in 'home alone 2' with 40-year-old Macaulay Culkin.”

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

On Wednesday, President Trump was impeached by the US House of Representatives for a historic second time.

Mr Trump was charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard troops, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Mr Trump.

The proceedings moved at lightning speed, with representatives voting just one week after violent pro-Trump loyalists stormed the US Capitol, egged on by the president’s calls for them to “fight like hell” against the election results.

Ten Republicans joined Democrats who said Mr Trump needed to be held accountable and warned ominously of a “clear and present danger” if Congress should leave him unchecked before Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Mr Trump is the only US president to be impeached twice. It was the most bipartisan presidential impeachment in modern times, more so than against Bill Clinton in 1998.

Read More

With reporting from PA

Online Editors