M Night Shyamalan: Support of Willis and L Jackson helped launch my career
The director said Bruce Willis and Samuel L Jackson showed faith in him.
Director M Night Shyamalan has said the support of movie stars Bruce Willis and Samuel L Jackson helped to launch his career.
The filmmaker made his name in Hollywood with 1999 movie The Sixth Sense, which was led by Willis. A year later Jackson signed up to be directed in Unbreakable.
Speaking at the premiere of his new film Glass, Shyamalan said: “There was a real sense that their imprimatur really began my career.
“Those guys had no reason to just sign in with me, and do anything I said, and do the script that I wrote.”
“They just allowed me to do it that way and really supported me,” he said of Willis and Jackson, who both appear in Glass
Shyamalan said that A-list backing allowed him to make a name with his own material.
“It’s important that I keep the accent on the things that I do,” he said.
“I have an accent.
“It’s something I do protect.”
Press Association