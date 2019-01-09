Entertainment Movies

M Night Shyamalan: Support of Willis and L Jackson helped launch my career

The director said Bruce Willis and Samuel L Jackson showed faith in him.

M Night Shyamalan had the support of Samuel L Jackson and Bruce Willis early in his career (PA)
By Craig Simpson, Press Association reporter

Director M Night Shyamalan has said the support of movie stars Bruce Willis and Samuel L Jackson helped to launch his career.

The filmmaker made his name in Hollywood with 1999 movie The Sixth Sense, which was led by Willis. A year later Jackson signed up to be directed in Unbreakable.

Speaking at the premiere of his new film Glass, Shyamalan said: “There was a real sense that their imprimatur really began my career.

“Those guys had no reason to just sign in with me, and do anything I said, and do the script that I wrote.”

M Night Shyamalan (l-r) Sarah Paulson, Bruce Willis, Samuel L Jackson, James McAvoy, and Anya Taylor-Joy attending the Glass European premiere (PA)

“They just allowed me to do it that way and really supported me,” he said of Willis and Jackson, who both appear in Glass

Shyamalan said that A-list backing allowed him to make a name with his own material.

“It’s important that I keep the accent on the things that I do,” he said.

“I have an accent.

“It’s something I do protect.”

Press Association

