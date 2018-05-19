Entertainment Movies

Saturday 19 May 2018

Luc Besson being investigated by French authorities over rape allegation

The director of The Fifth Element denies any wrongdoing.

Director Luc Besson denies any wrongdoing (Ian West/PA)

By Associated Press

Film maker Luc Besson is being investigated by French authorities over a rape accusation.

The French director reportedly denies wrongdoing after the complaint was made on Friday.

A 27-year-old woman claims Besson drugged her before the alleged incident at the hotel Bristol in Paris, a judicial official told Associated Press.

It comes as the Cannes Film Festival closes with allegations of sexual misconduct in the film industry dominating themes at the event.

Besson, a writer, director and producer, is the man behind the Taken film series starring Liam Neeson as well as 1997 French sci-fi film The Fifth Element.

