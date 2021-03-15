Here is a list of the main nominees for the 93rd Oscars.
Performance by an actor in a leading role:
Riz Ahmed in Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins in The Father
Gary Oldman in Mank
Steven Yeun in Minari
Performance by an actor in a supporting role:
Congratulations to the Supporting Actor nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/auP16V43Y5— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya in Judas And The Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr. in One Night In Miami
Paul Raci in Sound Of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield in Judas And The Black Messiah
Performance by an actress in a leading role:
Congratulations to the Leading Actress nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/z8dFO81wWD— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby in Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand in Nomadland
Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman
Performance by an actress in a supporting role:
Maria Bakalova in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close in Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman in The Father
Amanda Seyfried in Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn in Minari
Achievement in directing:
Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
Mank – David Fincher
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
Best motion picture of the year:
The Father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best animated feature film of the year:
Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Achievement in cinematography:
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
News Of The World
Nomadland
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Achievement in film editing:
The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
Promising Young Woman – Frederic Thoraval
Sound Of Metal – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten
Achievement in costume design:
Emma – Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth
Mank – Trish Summerville
Mulan – Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score):
Da 5 Bloods – Terence Blanchard
Mank – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari – Emile Mosseri
News Of The World – James Newton Howard
Soul – Walt Disney
Adapted screenplay:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami…
The White Tiger
Original screenplay:
Judas And The Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
PA Media