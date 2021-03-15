Riz Ahmed in the press room at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington, London.

Here is a list of the main nominees for the 93rd Oscars.

Performance by an actor in a leading role:

Riz Ahmed in Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins in The Father

Gary Oldman in Mank

Steven Yeun in Minari

Performance by an actor in a supporting role:

Sacha Baron Cohen in The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya in Judas And The Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr. in One Night In Miami

Paul Raci in Sound Of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield in Judas And The Black Messiah

Performance by an actress in a leading role:

Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby in Pieces Of A Woman

Frances McDormand in Nomadland

Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman

Performance by an actress in a supporting role:

Maria Bakalova in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close in Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman in The Father

Amanda Seyfried in Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn in Minari

Achievement in directing:

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg

Mank – David Fincher

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland – Chloe Zhao

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Best motion picture of the year:

The Father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best animated feature film of the year:

Onward

Over The Moon

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Achievement in cinematography:

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

News Of The World

Nomadland

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Achievement in film editing:

The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland – Chloe Zhao

Promising Young Woman – Frederic Thoraval

Sound Of Metal – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

Achievement in costume design:



Emma – Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth

Mank – Trish Summerville

Mulan – Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score):



Da 5 Bloods – Terence Blanchard

Mank – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Minari – Emile Mosseri

News Of The World – James Newton Howard

Soul – Walt Disney

Adapted screenplay:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

The White Tiger

Original screenplay:



Judas And The Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

PA Media