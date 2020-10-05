List of all 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse cinemas closing in the UK

The Clapham Picturehouse in London is among those that will remain closed (Adam Davy/PA)

Cineworld has announced that it will temporarily close all of its 102 sites across the country, and Cineworld-owned Picturehouse will shut 25.

The news came after the studios behind the James Bond franchise delayed the release of new film No Time To Die for the second time due to Covid-19.

Here is a list of all Cineworld and Picturehouse locations in the UK.

Cineworld

Aberdeen – Queens Links

Aberdeen – Union Square

Aldershot

Ashford

Ashton-under-Lyne

Basildon

Bedford

Birmingham – Broad Street

Birmingham – NEC

Boldon, Tyne and Wear

Bolton

Bracknell

Bradford

Braintree

Brighton

Bristol

Broughton

Burton upon Trent

Bury St Edmunds

Cardiff

Castleford

Cheltenham

Chesterfield

Chichester

Crawley

Dalton Park

Didcot

Didsbury

Dover

Dundee

Eastbourne – The Beacon

Edinburgh

Ely

Falkirk

Glasgow – IMAX at GSC

Glasgow – Parkhead

Glasgow – Renfrew Street

Glasgow – Silverburn

Gloucester Quays

Harlow – Harvey Centre

Harlow – Queensgate

Haverhill

Hemel Hempstead

High Wycombe

Hinckley

Hull

Huntingdon

Ipswich

Jersey

Leeds – White Rose

Leigh

Llandudno

London – Bexleyheath

London – Enfield

London – Feltham

London – Fulham Road

London – Ilford

London – Leicester Square

London – South Ruislip

London – The O2 Greenwich

London – Wandsworth

London – Wembley

London – West India Quay

London – Wood Green

Loughborough

Luton

Middlesbrough

Milton Keynes

Newcastle upon Tyne

Newport – Isle of Wight

Newport (Wales) – Friars Walk

Newport (Wales) – Spytty Park

Northampton

Nottingham

Plymouth

Poole

Rochester

Rugby

Runcorn

Rushden Lakes

Sheffield

Shrewsbury

Solihull

Speke

Stevenage

St Helens

St Neots

Stoke-on-Trent

Swindon – Regent Circus

Swindon – Shaw Ridge

Telford

Wakefield

Warrington

Watford

Weston-super-Mare

Weymouth

Whiteley

Witney

Wolverhampton

Yate

Yeovil

York

Picturehouse

Ashford

Bath – Little Theatre Cinema

Brighton – Duke of York’s

Brighton – Duke’s At Komedia

Cambridge – Arts

Edinburgh – Cameo

Henley-On-Thames – Exeter Regal

Liverpool – Fact

London – Bromley

London – Clapham

London – Crouch End

London – East Dulwich

London – Finsbury Park

London – Fulham Road

London – Greenwich

London – Hackney

London – Picturehouse Central

London – Ritzy

London – Stratford

London – The Gate

London – West Norwood

Norwich – Cinema City

Oxford – Phoenix

Southampton – Harbour Lights

York – City Screen

PA Media