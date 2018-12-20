Lin-Manuel Miranda passed heartfelt message by fellow bus passenger

A touching and entertaining message shown to Lin-Manuel Miranda by a fellow bus passenger has gone viral.

Jay Thalacker was standing in front of the American composer and actor on the bus and messaged his friends to tell them.

One of them, Bobby Perrotti, wrote out a series of messages in response, which Thalacker then discreetly showed to Miranda.

To the dude next to me on the bus (because the A is f***ed today) who just quietly showed me this while I was with my kid, so that he was none the wiser, thank you pic.twitter.com/0aRLOAvAjr — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 20, 2018

“TELL HIM YOU LOVE HIS WORK. HUGE FAN OF YOUR WORK,” wrote Perrotti. “THANK YOU FOR MOANA AND FOR HAMILTON.

“DAMNIT JAY SAY IT… YOUR FRIEND HAS A COUPLE CUTE KIDS THAT KNOW WHAT A HERO LOOKS LIKE AND A HERO IS A GIRL.”

Miranda thanked Thalacker for quietly sharing the message with him without his child noticing and tweeted a photo of the conversation – which is from a group entitled Juggler & Dads comprising four high school friends, now parents, one of whom is a juggler.

I am the friend with the cute kids. Thanks for everything you do. — Bobby Perrotti (@Rotzo) December 20, 2018

Hi Bobby! Hi jugglers! Hi Jay! — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 20, 2018

Hi! You’re an awesome Dad, welcome to join our thread of 🤹‍♂️ & Dads anytime! — Dan Spadora 👍 (@Dspad) December 20, 2018

Perrotti’s words and the exchange as a whole have drawn a lot of praise on Twitter.

“I wanted Jay to tell him what I would have said were I on the bus,” Perrotti told the Press Association, with whom he also shared screengrabs of the original conversation.

(Bobby Perrotti/Screengrab)

(Bobby Perrotti/Screengrab)

On his message Perrotti, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, said: “Lin Manuel Miranda gets all the glory for Hamilton but to me it’s just as important what he helped create in Moana.

“When my kids watch Moana, they don’t see a helpless princess who needs to be rescued by a generic prince: they see an empowered girl who takes matters into her own hands, discovers who she is meant to be, and saves her people.”

“It matters what kind of heroes kids see. What is great specifically about Moana is that she isn’t like an old-school Disney princess (ie skinny, white, helpless).

“I have two girls and a boy, and my oldest daughter is growing up in a world with Moana, and Ghostbusters and Jedi that look like her.”

"Your friend has a couple cute kids that know what a hero looks like and a hero is a girl." 😭



Thanks @Lin_Manuel, dads, and Juggler for the reminder that there’s still so much good in the world. — Sarah Casey (@sarxcasey) December 20, 2018

I’m obsessed with this thread of dads — Alex Boniello (@AlexBoniello) December 20, 2018

Perrotti added: “If I had one final message for Lin-Manuel Miranda? ‘Got any spare Hamilton tickets for my wife and I?'”

Press Association