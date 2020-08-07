Lily James and Armie Hammer in first look pictures from Rebecca adaptation

Lily James and Armie Hammer look into each other’s eyes in first look images from the new adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s classic novel Rebecca.

The film, directed by Ben Wheatley, stars James as a young newlywed following a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with widower Maxim de Winter (Hammer).

The couple arrive at his imposing family estate, Manderley, on the windswept English coast but the recent bride finds herself battling the shadow of his first wife, the elegant Rebecca.

Long after her death, her legacy lives on in the house, kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs Danvers, played by Kristin Scott Thomas.

The script has been adapted from the 1938 gothic novel by Jane Goldman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse.

The film also stars Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth and Bill Paterson.

It will be released on Netflix on October 21.

PA Media