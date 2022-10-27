Licence to chill: the 15 scariest horror movies ever made

The witching season is upon us, and the Irish Film Institute’s annual Horrorthon is already underway. Among the ghoulish delights on offer this year are a rerelease of Paul Schrader’s 1982 version of Cat People, Thai creature horror The Lake, Dario Argento’s Italian classic Tenebrae, the grisly comedy Eating Miss Campbell, the zombie flick Final Cut and King on Screen, a documentary assessing the endless adaptations of Stephen King’s writing. For details, see ifi.ie.

One of Mr King’s adaptations makes my list of the scariest films of all time, though the writer himself absolutely hated The Shining, and felt his story had been totally hijacked by Stanley Kubrick’s stern aesthetic. Whatever about that, it’s pretty bloody frightening, as are all the chillers listed below, any of which would make for perfect Halloween viewing — from behind the sofa, of course.

​

Nosferatu (1922)

After its makers were sued by the Bram Stoker estate, FW Murnau’s silent film was almost lost forever. Miraculously, a few prints survived, and thank God, because it’s a mesmerising horror film. Max Schenk is Count Orlok, a Transylvanian nobleman who shuns the light and for good reason: he’s a vampire who emerges at night to prey on the unfortunate. Bald, hunched and hideous, Orlok is no suave Bela Lugosi type, and the famous scene where he sneaks up a flight of stairs towards a sleeping woman is the stuff of nightmares.

​M (1931)

Guaranteed to send a shiver up the spine, Fritz Lang’s Weimar-era classic made a star of Peter Lorre. In a Berlin playground, children sing an eerie song about a serial killer who plays on kids, and turns out to be real. As a little girl is leaving school she is approached by a smiling man called Hans Beckert, who offers to buy her a balloon. Shortly after, in one of cinema’s most haunting images, we see that balloon dangling from telephone wires.

​Dead of Night (1945)

One of the more elegant horrors, Ealing Studios’ wartime film was a compilation of chilling stories directed in segments. Most frightening of all is Alberto Cavalcanti’s The Ventriloquist’s Dummy, which stars Michael Redgrave as Maxwell Frere, a musical hall performer who becomes convinced that his ventriloquist’s dummy Hugo is plotting to leave him. Driven to murder, Frere is hospitalised, and ends up in an asylum, speaking in Hugo’s voice.

​Eyes Without a Face (1960)

“This sickest film since I started criticism,” fumed Isabel Quigly of The Spectator after seeing Georges Franju’s twisted tale, which caused general outrage on its release. Dark it may be, but beautifully directed and strangely poetic. Pierre Brasseur is Dr Genéssier, a physician whose daughter Christiane (Édith Scob) was horribly disfigured in a car crash her father caused. Determined to rebuild her face, he kidnaps young women and robs their faces, which he attempts to graft on to Christiane. It doesn’t go well. Available

​Peeping Tom (1960)

Also savaged by the critics, Peeping Tom was so controversial that it effectively ended Michael Powell’s career, but is now regarded as a masterpiece of psychological horror. Cameraman and soft porn photographer Mark Lewis (Carl Boehm) who follows prostitutes and models and films their final moments as he kills them. The seediness of postwar London forms a glum backdrop to a drama that really gets under your skin.

​The Innocents (1961)

The best of several screen adaptations of Henry James’s ghost story The Turn of the Screw, Jack Clayton’s gothic horror stars Deborah Kerr as Miss Giddens, a prim governess who takes charge of two children at a remote country estate, and becomes convinced that the house is haunted by the malevolent spirits of previous servants. Full of dark undercurrents, Clayton’s film is genuinely unsettling.

​The Exorcist (1973)

Objectively, on a bright and sunny day, most of us will accept that the idea of demonic possession is ridiculous, but in The Exorcist, William Friedkin showed how mood and tension can convince an audience of just about anything. When a teenage girl starts speaking in tongues and saying deeply unpleasant things to her mother, a Jesuit priest and a seasoned exorcist are called in to investigate. Not much happens for long periods in The Exorcist, but Friedkin ratchets up the tension so well that your mind starts playing tricks on you.

​Don’t Look Now (1973)

Another film mired in gothic dread, Nicolas Roeg’s adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s short story stars Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie as John and Laura Baxter, who have come to Venice following the accidental death of their daughter. The couple are slowly coming to terms with their trauma when Laura meets a pair of clairvoyant sisters who tell her that her daughter is trying to contact her. John is sceptical, but then starts imagining he sees the child himself. Not to be viewed last thing at night.

​Suspiria (1977)

Dismissed as schlock by most critics on its release, Dario Argento’s baroque tale is now recognised as an Italian horror classic. Jessica Harper is Suzy Bannion, an American ballerina who arrives with high hopes in Germany to study at an elite dance school. But she’ll soon wish she hadn’t, as her fellow students start dropping like flies and a plague of maggots infest the doomed school. Argento’s use of colour is remarkable, and the whole thing has a uniquely crazed intensity.

The Shining (1980)

Failed writer Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) has taken a job as caretaker at a Rocky Mountain hotel called the Overlook, which closes in the winter months. His wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and son Danny (Danny Lloyd) have come with him. Danny has telepathic powers and quickly realises the Overlook is crammed with the troubled spirits of previous residents, including a pair of murdered girls who appear down corridors asking Danny to “come play with us”. Bloody terrifying.

​Ringu (1998)

This is the film that popularised J-horror (Japanese horror) in the West. When her teenage niece is found dead with a horror-stricken expression on her face, journalist Reiko Asakawa (Nanako Matsushima) begins investigating an urban myth about a cursed video that kills anyone who watches it within seven days. And when she eventually tracks down the video, she makes the mistake of watching it herself. Full of ingenious effects — who can forget those images of a vengeful spirit crawling out of a well?

​Under the Skin (2013)

The horror genre is so mired in tropes that saying something new is ever more difficult, but in Under the Skin Jonathan Glazer succeeds magnificently. Filmed around Glasgow, the film stars Scarlett Johansson as an alien succubus who has assumed the form of a beautiful woman and tours the city streets luring hapless males to their doom. It’s marvellously icky, and Johansson is superb as the creature, who might look pretty good but lacks any trace of empathy.

​The Babadook (2014)

The scariest horror films are often those involving small children, and Jennifer Kent’s masterful chiller explores the creeping terror inherent in parenthood. Adelaide widow Amelia (Essie Davis) is worried about her six-year-old son Samuel (Noah Wiseman), who can’t sleep and is obsessed with an imaginary monster. When he asks his mother to read him a pop-up book called Mister Babadook, a real creature is summoned. It sneaks up from the basement in the dead of night and slowly possesses Amelia. Kent’s film is a masterclass in the creation of dread.

​It Follows (2014)

Rarely has a date gone so spectacularly wrong as it does for Maika Monroe in It Follows. She plays Jay, a giddy 19-year-old girl who goes for dinner with a character called Hugh and ends up getting chloroformed and tied to a chair. Hugh then explains that the sex they’ve just had has passed on a supernatural curse, and that Jay is now the target of a shape-shifting entity. Her only hope is to pass on the curse before it’s too late. This compellingly simple premise drives David Robert Mitchell’s ingenious thriller relentlessly towards a deeply satisfying climax.

​Hereditary (2018)

In his debut feature, Ari Aster used light, sound and deft editing to turn a suburban home into the site of some terrible possession. Annie Graham (Toni Collette) has just buried her mother. “Should I be sad?” she asks her husband Steve (Gabriel Byrne), but he just shrugs. Annie’s ma was a cold fish, and might not be gone anyway: in Hereditary’s scariest scene, Annie thinks she sees her hovering in a dark corner. Later, it becomes clear that dark forces are at work. Hereditary’s first hour is terrifying. It did surprise me, though, that once demonic activity is suspected, no one had the good sense to call in the priests, who have a strong track record in this area.