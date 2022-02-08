Liam Neeson ‘fell in love’ with ‘taken’ woman while filming in Australia

Liam Neeson has revealed that he fell in love with a “taken” woman while filming his latest movie in Australia.

The actor, 68, spent several months in Melbourne in 2020 to make action movie Blacklight.

Neeson, whose wife Natasha Richardson died in a skiing accident in 2009, suggested that he fell for a mystery - and unavailable- woman while abroad.

“I loved Melbourne. I loved our Australian crew, they are fantastic workers,” the Taken star told Sunrise hosts David Koch and Natalie Barr.

“Every department was superb. They were their own people, do you know what I mean? They had a great sense of humour,” he said.

Cracking a smile, he added: “I made a couple of pals... I fell in love, but she was taken.”

Koch and Barr said they were “intrigued” by the admission – and even asked viewers for help locating the woman.

Neeson is not believed to have dated much since the tragic death of his ex-wife more than a decade ago.

Ms Richardson, 45, suffered a fatal head injury in a skiing accident in Canada.

The accident happened during a lesson for beginners on a green run at the Mont Tremblant resort, where the actress had been on holiday with her sons Daniel and Micheál.

