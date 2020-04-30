LeBron James announces title of Space Jam sequel

Basketball superstar LeBron James has revealed the full title of the Space Jam sequel (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Basketball superstar LeBron James has revealed the full title of the Space Jam sequel.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is still set for a 2021 release date, according to James, despite much of the Hollywood calendar being thrown into chaos by the coronavirus pandemic.

The athlete shared the update on his Instagram page, posting a short video showing him wearing a cap bearing the film’s title.

He confirmed the release date in the caption.

A New Legacy is a sequel to 1996 classic Space Jam, which starred basketball great Michael Jordan as well as a host of other NBA stars.

It also featured characters from the Looney Tunes universe, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Taz, as it told a fictionalised account of how Jordan spent the years following his initial retirement from the NBA in 1993.

In Space Jam, he joins the Looney Tunes to help them win their freedom in a basketball match against the owner of an intergalactic theme park.

A New Legacy is directed by Girls Trip filmmaker Malcolm D Lee, while James is listed as a producer. Other NBA stars to appear in the film include Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, and Kyle Kuzma.

PA Media