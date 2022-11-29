Laura Dern wishes daughter Jaya the ‘happiest birthday’ as she turns 18 (Ian West/PA)

Laura Dern says her daughter teaches her how to be “an honest and profound empath” as she wished her a happy 18th birthday.

The Hollywood actress told her daughter, Jaya, “I love you with everything” in a heartfelt post online to mark the occasion.

Sharing a selection of photos, she wrote: “My girl is 18 today!!!

“Happiest birthday, Jaya! You teach me every day about what it means to be an honest and profound empath, artist, and activist.

“I love you with everything.”

Dern shares Jaya and her son Ellery Walker with her ex-partner Ben Harper. The couple were married from 2005 to 2013.