Laura Dern: ‘Dingle is one of the most beautiful places on earth’

The actress talks about being paid less than her male co-stars, the gun violence epidemic in the US, her love of Co Kerry and mourning the death of Fungie the Dingle Dolphin

Laura Dern with Jimmy Flannery on a trip to see Fungie the dolphin Expand
Laura Dern in the original 'Jurassic Park' Expand
Ellery Harper, Jaya Harper, Diane Ladd, and Laura Dern at the Oscars in 2020. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Expand
Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Reese Witherspoon at the Big Little Lies premiere in 2017. Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Expand
Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill Expand
Laura Dern in 'Marriage Story' Expand
Laura Dern is having a moment Expand
Laura Dern in 'The Tale' Expand
Laura Dern in 'Enlightened' Expand
Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) in Jurassic World Dominion Expand

Donal Lynch Twitter

The first time I saw Laura Dern’s wonderfully expressive face, it was 30 foot high, on screen at the Phoenix cinema in Dingle, in a film that was without doubt the event of 1993 for 12-year-old boys: the original Jurassic Park.

Nearly 30 years later, the franchise is coming back to cinemas – even if the Phoenix itself is sadly closed and my own sense of youthful wonder extinct – and Dern is once again back on my screen, this time in the rather less fantastical surrounds of Zoom.

