Laura Dern: ‘Dingle is one of the most beautiful places on earth’

The first time I saw Laura Dern’s wonderfully expressive face, it was 30 foot high, on screen at the Phoenix cinema in Dingle, in a film that was without doubt the event of 1993 for 12-year-old boys: the original Jurassic Park.

Nearly 30 years later, the franchise is coming back to cinemas – even if the Phoenix itself is sadly closed and my own sense of youthful wonder extinct – and Dern is once again back on my screen, this time in the rather less fantastical surrounds of Zoom.

She’s telling me her original Jurassic performance was meant to be a clarion call to “boys and girls to get into science and STEM research”. And her eyes widen and her famous jaw drops dramatically when I mention the Kerry town where it all began for me.

“I am obsessed with Dingle. I’ve been all over the world and Kerry is easily in the top three places I’ve ever seen,” she tells me, referring to the time in 2014 when she came to the Kingdom to receive the Gregory Peck Award.

“I’ve felt my own heartbeat there in a way that I’ve never felt it before. I think it’s one of the most beautiful places on earth.”

From anyone else this might sound like one of those (insert your town here) shout outs but Dern is genuine – she even followed the saga of Fungie’s demise.

Expand Close Laura Dern with Jimmy Flannery on a trip to see Fungie the dolphin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Laura Dern with Jimmy Flannery on a trip to see Fungie the dolphin

“I was heartbroken to read about that gorgeous, beloved mascot. I followed the story. It was the end of an era.”

Jurassic World Dominion reunites Dern with Sam Neill and weaves modern themes of environmentalism and corporate mistrust into those eye-popping CGI set-pieces. Though it’s undoubtedly one of her most famous roles, it almost feels strange to be talking to the indie-leaning Dern about reprising a part in what will undoubtedly be a midsummer blockbuster.

Video of the Day

Read More

In the decades since the first Jurassic Park came out, she has embodied one of the famous lines from that movie – “woman will inherit the earth” – and established herself as one of the most daring actresses out there. Whether it’s in the vastly underrated Enlightened, or Big Little Lies, or the Twin Peaks revival, she has specialised in playing women who struggle to make sense of their own personal pain. The artist, she once said, “is a wounded healer” and it’s a maxim she has woven into her career.

“Acting for me is about self discovery and compassion, and empathy is how we can relate to the other, how we can consider our own life experience and put ourselves in another’s shoes,” she says. “That’s what I’ve tried to do.”

Dern has performance running in her blood. She is the daughter of two accomplished character actors (Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd) but after they divorced when she was two, she was raised, largely, by her “very compassionate grandma”.

“She was the person who taught me – to quote Leonard Cohen, because why not – that where the crack appears is where the light gets in.”

She had her own “challenges in childhood”, related to “the usual things, the origin story of my family, middle school, mean girls”.

“As a child I was very shy, very soft spoken, raising my hand to find out when it was my turn. Until I found the arts.”

Expand Close Laura Dern in the original 'Jurassic Park' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Laura Dern in the original 'Jurassic Park'

She started her career in uncredited performances in her mother’s films (including 1974’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore), before gaining legal emancipation at 17 after her mother objected to her role as a teenage punk in the coming-of-age drama, Ladies and Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains.

“And then, in that part of my life, I became very loud, very opinionated, very free and very comfortable in my voice. I was around a group of women, my mother and her friends, which included really extraordinary artist-activist women who impressed on me that having a platform is an extraordinary privilege and you better use it.”

Her early roles – as the blind girl Diana in Mask and as a difficult teenager in Smooth Talk (both 1985) – channelled her natural warmth and huge screen presence. And she says her parents encouraged her to forsake more lucrative parts in bigger movies in favour of carving out a niche as a character actor.

“I was raised by actors who care deeply about the craft and believe in the longevity of a career as an artist, and early on, they said, allow yourself to build a career as a filmmaker would.”

Through the late 1980s and early 1990s, she embarked on a fruitful period of collaboration with a director who seemed to get the Dern magic like no other: David Lynch.

Expand Close Ellery Harper, Jaya Harper, Diane Ladd, and Laura Dern at the Oscars in 2020. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ellery Harper, Jaya Harper, Diane Ladd, and Laura Dern at the Oscars in 2020. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As Sandy in Blue Velvet (1986) she tapped into a sugary wholesomeness which served as a crucial contrast to the seedy darkness of the rest of the film.

It was perhaps her most important role until 1991’s Rambling Rose, in which she played an orphan who turns to prostitution. In hindsight, it’s probably not one of her best movies, but it did win her an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress and she was reported to be in the running for the role of Clarice in Silence of the Lambs that same year, a part that eventually went to Jodie Foster.

Much has been made of the 20-year age gap between Dern and Sam Neill in the original Jurassic Park, in which she played palaeontologist Ellie Sattler. But Dern says this was just one of the ways in which men and women were unequal in the Hollywood of the era.

“The worst thing I can tell you is the truth, which is that I experienced the wage gap in my career. I was never paid the same [as male co-stars] and it didn’t even occur to me [to query this] because that’s just the way it was.

“And the story that was told was that the boys meant more at the box office, or the boys are who everybody wants to see, or the boy is really the lead, even though you have more scenes or maybe the film is about you.”

Expand Close Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill

She says this situation was largely unspoken among female actors.

“No one ever talked about what they were making. So we never knew and eventually years later, when I worked on Big Little Lies, with a group of amazing women, including Meryl Streep, we started sharing stories [about what they were paid]. Like, well, wait, if I get that, then why don’t we all get that?”

There were male co-stars who were allies too, she says, principally Woody Harrelson, who she starred alongside in the 2017 comedy-drama Wilson.

“We were talking about a film together that we may do in the near future and we’re friends. He called and he goes, ‘OK, so this is what I’m thinking we’ll ask for’, not ‘here’s what I’m getting’. It was like, ‘we’re going to go in with the leads all together and let’s ask for this as partners in this’. So that was great.”

Ever since she was a teenager, she has been an actress who embraced social causes, and few have been closer to her heart than the issue of gun control. Two years ago she produced the animated short film If Anything Happens I Love You, which examines the toll of gun violence and the void of grief inside a set of parents struggling to deal with the death of their child. It’s a piece that feels even more apposite now, given the recent tragic events in Texas.

Expand Close Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Reese Witherspoon at the Big Little Lies premiere in 2017. Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Reese Witherspoon at the Big Little Lies premiere in 2017. Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

She takes a deep sigh when I mention it.

“Listen, I wouldn’t be surprised, and I would definitely be moved, if teenagers across the United States planned to walk out and say, ‘we’re not going to school until you can ensure our safety’. Or until Congress affects change and doesn’t let the gun lobby win.

“There’s less than 1pc of people creating the narrative, within the gun lobby in the NRA [National Rifle Association], that says, ‘they’re going to take our guns from us’. And that’s never been part of the conversation.

“But no one should be able to legally, especially with a mental health history, go in and purchase two AR-15s and 300 rounds of ammunition. Why does any human being need that?

“One tragedy should have been enough and it’s why I am deeply grateful to continue my work for [the organisation] Every Town, for gun safety.”

In the last few years, on the back of her incredible performances in Big Little Lies, Star Wars and the Twin Peaks reboot, the hashtag #dernaissance began circulating on Twitter. It seemed to suggest there had been a long period when she faded from the forefront of the public consciousness. And while that wasn’t strictly speaking fair – she was nominated for an Oscar for 2014’s Wild – a new momentum was certainly discernible.

Expand Close Laura Dern in 'Marriage Story' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Laura Dern in 'Marriage Story'

Vanity Fair declared 2019 “Laura Dern’s year” and little wonder when the actress achieved the crowning glory of her career: a best supporting Oscar for her role as a ferocious and unnervingly breezy lawyer in Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama, Marriage Story.

Dern had herself been married to musician Ben Harper from 2005 to 2010, when they divorced, and she says her experience during the split formed part of the mix of influences she drew on for the movie.

“Noah is one of my best friends of my life now, and I love him dearly. He wanted to tell this story and I think since The Squid and Whale [in 2005], he had a real perspective on wanting to look at divorce in terms of the parents and the horror of the industry of it, when people are at their most heartbroken.

“So we met with divorce lawyers. We shared our own experiences. And Noah made the film with such grace and humour.”

She’s a doting mother to her two kids with Harper, her boy, Ellery, who is 20 and a model, and her 17-year-old actress daughter Jaya. They have both accompanied their mother on the red carpet.

If Dern’s career underwent something of a resurgence in the last decade, it came on the back of a contentment which she says she discovered in her 50s.

“I love being of an age where you reflect on the way you were without constant shame and judgment. Where you can look back and say, ‘that’s a choice I made’. Now I can look at my life from a different place and say, ‘that’s all I knew to do at that time’.

“Every decision at 30 has to be right. You have to get it right, because that decision is meant to be a lifetime decision, or so I thought. But now I know that there are no lifetime decisions. And I’m happy to be living with a bit more self-compassion.”

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ is on nationwide release from June 10

Expand Close Laura Dern in 'Enlightened' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Laura Dern in 'Enlightened'

Dernaissance: Laura Dern’s best performances of the decade

Amy Jellicoe in ‘Enlightened’

2011-2013

Blink and you would have missed this tale of what was billed as “a woman on the brink of a nervous breakthrough”. It’s a shame it didn’t get wider notice because it’s Dern at her unhinged best: jaw jutting, mascara running, eyes wild and desperate. She plays a woman who hustles between self-help truisms and the bleak reality of life as a corporate drone.

Renata Klein in ‘Big Little Lies’

2017-2019

Part of Dern’s acting genius is treading a line that teeters just the right side of camp while always remaining true to the complex core of the character. Never is this more apparent than her turn as this misunderstood career woman who is bent on avenging her bullied daughter. It’s clear that Renata’s role is comic relief, but we are always aware that her anger has a legitimacy. Her cheating husband and her obsessive nature all contribute.

Expand Close Laura Dern in 'The Tale' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Laura Dern in 'The Tale'

Jennifer Fox in ‘The Tale’

2018

This incredible film is based on writer-director Jennifer Fox’s own experiences with sexual abuse, which she reexamined after her mother found a childhood short story in which Fox recounted an abusive relationship with an athletics coach. Dern stars as Fox’s adult self, flinching as she looks at the past through a new prism. The central scene in which she confronts her abuser will be seared in the memory of all who see it.