Latest Star Wars film to arrive on Disney+ two months early

John Boyega and Daisy Ridley appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is coming to Disney+

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker will arrive on Disney’s streaming service two months early.

The final instalment in the Skywalker saga will be on Disney+ on May 4, the entertainment giant said.

That date is known to fans as Star Wars Day due to its similarity to the franchise’s famous phrase, “may the force be with you”.

The move means for the first time ever, fans will be able to stream all nine of the Skywalker saga films in one place.

One more time for the people at the back... 📣The Rise of Skywalker is coming to #DisneyPlus on May the 4th! The complete Skywalker Saga. All in one place. For the first time ever. 😮 pic.twitter.com/cMOodE2une — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) April 27, 2020

Other Star Wars-related content set to arrive on Disney+ on May 4 is the eight-episode docu-series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and the series finale of the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The Rise Of Skywalker was released in December and featured a star-studded cast including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Adam Driver.

It received mixed reviews from critics and currently holds a 52% score on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

The film earned just over one billion dollars at the global box office, making it less successful than both The Last Jedi and The Force Awakens.

