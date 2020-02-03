The latest James Bond No Time To Die trailer debuted during the Super Bowl and promised to “change everything”.

Latest James Bond No Time To Die trailer debuts during Super Bowl

Daniel Craig’s 007 swansong is set to hit cinemas in April and fans were given a fresh glimpse when a new teaser premiered in the US on Sunday.

The 30-second clip aired during the Super Bowl, one of the television events of the year where half-a-minute of advertisement time reportedly cost 5.6 million US dollars (£4.25 million).

It featured Craig and Lashana Lynch’s 00 agent in the cockpit of a plane, with Bond asking “Have you ever flown one of these things before?” before it shoots off into the sky.

French actress Lea Seydoux’s character is seen standing on a balcony while Rami Malek’s heavily scarred supervillain Safin warns: “When her secret finds its way out, it’ll be the death of him.”

Rami Malek (Nicola Dove/MGM/PA)

According to the trailer, the 25th Bond film will “change everything”.

No Time To Die, featuring Craig in his fifth and final outing as 007, takes place after the capture of villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld, with Bond no longer in active service.

He is approached by ally and CIA officer Felix Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright, asking for help.

Cary Fukunaga is on directing duties while Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge helped with the script, reportedly at the request of Craig.

Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ana de Armas will also star.

No Time To Die is set to arrive in UK cinemas on April 2.

