Last Christmas director responds to one-star review

Last Christmas director Paul Feig saw the funny side when his new film was given a one-star review.

The romantic comedy stars Emilia Clarke and features the music of George Michael.

Rolling Stone magazine summed up the movie, co-written by Dame Emma Thompson, saying: “There are god-awful holiday movies … and then there’s Last Christmas.”

Bridesmaids filmmaker Feig responded on Twitter: “As a lifelong Rolling Stone reader, I sincerely thank you for your opinion.”

He added: “We can’t win everybody over but we will continue to try! I swear all of our hearts were in the right place.

“Can our one star at least be a really, really big star?”

Game Of Thrones actress Clarke plays Kate, whose life could be taking a new turn after working as an elf for a department store in the movie.

Dame Emma also stars in the film, which is due out on November 15.

