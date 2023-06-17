Lady Gaga reveals concert film for The Chromatica Ball tour is in edit process

Lady Gaga reveals concert film for The Chromatica Ball tour is being edited (PA)

Lady Gaga has revealed that the concert film for her Chromatica Ball tour is in the process of being edited.

The award-winning US singer and actress said she “could not wait” for fans to experience the film.

On Friday Gaga shared a lengthy insight into her “artistic process” and her recent projects on Instagram.

“I wanted to share a more personal moment with you today, I know I haven’t been doing a lot of that lately and some of you are really longing for me to share more of my artistic process,” she said.

Lady Gaga (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit.

“Here’s a photo of my working on The Chromatica Ball film edit (that’s a frame from the film behind me)—I can’t WAIT for you to experience it.”

Reaffirming her love for her fans, she continued: “I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling.

“I can’t even begin to describe how much our global community inspires me every day to bring as much joy as I can to your lives.

“Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much.”

Gaga also said that she had spent part of the past year filming and developing her character for the upcoming Joker sequel.

She is set to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who reprises his role of Arthur Fleck, with Gaga to play the queen of chaos Harley Quinn.

Irish actor Brendan Gleeson is also said to be among the cast confirmed for the project, which is titled Joker: Folie A Deux.

The title is a French reference to a medical term relating to a mental disorder which affects two or more people.

It is due for release in October 2024.