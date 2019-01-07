Lady Gaga reminds fans of Judy Garland with Golden Globes gown

Lady Gaga has reminded fans of her A Star Is Born predecessor with her gown at the Golden Globes.

The star arrived in a strapless lavender couture Valentino gown with voluminous sleeves and viewers watching at home were reminded of a gown Garland wears in her version of the film.

Lady Gaga is nominated for best actress in a drama for her role as pop star Ally in the modern version of the story, directed by and co-starring Bradley Cooper.

Garland starred in the 1954 version alongside James Mason and wore a full lavender gown complete with elbow-length gloves and a bolero jacket.

The role of Ally is Gaga’s first leading role in a film and the singer said creating the character was very different to those she has created in her performing career.

She said: “I think I’ve created characters for years so that I could be an actress because I’ve always wanted to be one but I couldn’t make it.

“For this I had to go to a very different place, I worked very closely with Bradley Cooper, who is a tremendous visionary, and with acting coaches and I learned a lot about going to the nectar of your being.

Lady Gaga (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“I discovered something in working with this film and it’s something called alchemy, you are creating a character but you are also becoming the character, its a sense memory that you have.

“Bradley taught me to be present when you go on to set.”

