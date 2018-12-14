Lady Gaga praises A Star Is Born ‘family’ following latest award nominations

Lady Gaga said she was “honoured” after picking up her latest award nominations for A Star Is Born.

The actress and singer picked up two Screen Actors Guild Awards nods on Wednesday, for both her individual performance in the film and as a cast alongside co-stars including Bradley Cooper and Sam Elliott.

Gaga has already earned Golden Globe and Grammy nominations for the film, and is widely tipped to be in the running at the Oscars.

I'm so honored to be recognized by SAG as an actress alongside Bradley and Sam Elliot, and above all completely emotional to be recognized as an ensemble. A real family was built with this cast and I am so grateful. Thank you so very much for these nominations🙏 what a gift. https://t.co/Wh9ToMGxuV — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 14, 2018

On Thursday, Gaga praised her A Star Is Born cast mates and said she is honoured by the latest nomination.

She said on Twitter: “I’m so honored to be recognized by SAG as an actress alongside Bradley and Sam Elliot, and above all completely emotional to be recognized as an ensemble. A real family was built with this cast and I am so grateful. Thank you so very much for these nominations what a gift.”

Gaga is nominated in the SAG Awards category of female actor in a leading role, alongside British stars Emily Blunt and Olivia Colman.

Blunt is recognised for her part in Mary Poppins Returns while Colman is nominated for her leading role in The Favourite.

The category also contains The Wife’s Glenn Close and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Gaga earned five Grammy nominations for her work in musical drama A Star Is Born as well as two Golden Globes nods.

The 2019 SAG Awards will take place in Los Angeles on January 27.

Press Association