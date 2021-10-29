Lady Gaga plots murder in latest House Of Gucci trailer

Lady Gaga plots the downfall of a fashion dynasty in the latest trailer for Sir Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc/PA)

The Oscar-winner stars in the film as Patrizia Reggiani, the eccentric Italian socialite who planned the killing of ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, played in the movie by Adam Driver.

The latest trailer shares a glimpse at the family’s tremendous wealth – and Gaga’s plans to get her share of it.

A new trailer, sweeties 💋 #HouseOfGucci – only in theaters This Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/4zVhazUo2N — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 28, 2021

“I don’t consider myself a particularly ethical person,” Gaga muses in her Italian accent.

“But I am fair. I subscribe to unconventional punishment.”

The film will be 35-year-old Gaga’s first since her acclaimed turn in 2018’s A Star Is Born.

Set to Eurythmics track Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), the trailer also features Oscar-winners Al Pacino as fashion house chairman Aldo Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci and Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci.

In a case that captivated Italy, Maurizio, at one time the head of the revered fashion house, was shot and killed by a hitman outside his office in 1995.

Reggiani, a socialite and high fashion personality, was convicted of orchestrating the murder. In an attempt to get the verdict overturned, her two daughters argued a brain tumour had affected her behaviour.

She was jailed in 1998 and eventually freed in 2016.

House Of Gucci is set for release in the UK on November 26.