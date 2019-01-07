Lady Gaga pays tribute to Bradley Cooper as she picks up best song Golden Globe

Lady Gaga paid tribute to her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper as she picked up a best song Golden Globe.

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on stage alongside Idris Elba to hand Gaga the prize, in recognition of the track Shallow.

Gaga gave Cooper, who also directed the film, a hug before taking to the stage where she held back tears as she stood alongside songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

Anthony Rossomando, from left, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson won aGolden Globe for Shallow (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She said: “I just have to say, as a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and a songwriter. These three incredible men… they lifted me up and supported me. Bradley, I love you.”

Speaking backstage shortly after receiving the award, Gaga again praised Cooper.

She said: “He was incredible as a director and I loved working with him, he made me a better actress. But what we are really excited to be on this stage for is how much he believed in this song as a vehicle for story telling in this film.

“We were talking about how this song is really counter-culture in a lot of ways, it doesn’t really fit into what you would think of as a commercial song. And as people connected to it and that means a lot to us.”

Shallow won best song ahead of All The Stars from Black Panther, Requiem For A Private War from A Private War, Revelation from Boy Erased and Girl In The Movies from Dumplin’.

Speaking about Gaga, Ronson said: “When you’re working with this – I hesitate to use the word genius but every time we were in a room she starts with an idea – she’s the master chef.”

