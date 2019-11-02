Lady Gaga linked with first film role since A Star Is Born

In her first film role since her Oscar-nominated turn opposite Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, the singer and actress is set to appear in a retelling of the assassination of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of the firm’s founder.

According to US outlet Deadline, Gaga will play Gucci’s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was found guilty of orchestrating his death.

Lady Gaga will reportedly star in Sir Ridley Scott’s next film (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

She served 18 years in prison before being released in 2016.

Gaga, 33, earned critical praise for A Star Is Born and was nominated for best actress at this year’s Academy Awards, missing out to British actress Olivia Colman.

But the performer, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, did win the Oscar for best original song for Shallow, one of the breakout hits from the film.

In a case that captivated Italy, Gucci, at one time the head of the revered fashion house, was shot and killed by a hitman outside his office in 1995.

Reggiani, a socialite and high fashion personality, was convicted of orchestrating the murder. In an attempt to get the verdict overturned, her two daughters argued a brain tumour had affected her behaviour.

She was eventually freed in 2016. In an interview with the Observer newspaper, Reggiani said: “If I could see Maurizio again I would tell him that I love him, because he is the person who has mattered most to me in my life.”

Sir Ridley’s last film was crime thriller All the Money in the World. He was forced into last-minute re-shoots when Kevin Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

PA Media